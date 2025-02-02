Ohio State recruiting: 3 players Ryan Day could secure on National Signing Day 2025

The Ohio State Buckeyes won their ninth national title in 2024, but for the upcoming year, Ryan Day and the Buckeyes will have to readjust if they plan to defend the crown.

Ohio State will have to overcome losing some key veteran pieces to the NFL Draft. Among the players leaving is the entire starting defensive line, including JT Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer, quarterback Will Howard, wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, and running backs TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins. All of them played an integral part in winning the title.

The offensive line suffered a couple of blows, as Seth McLaughlin and Josh Simmons entered the NFL Draft.

While the Buckeyes still have the talent to compete in 2025, they will break in a strong class this season. Ohio State has the third-ranked recruiting class according to 247 Sports, including three 5-star prospects in quarterback Tavien St. Clair, cornerback Devin Sanchez, and wide receiver Quincy Carter.

Here are three more prospects that could land in Columbus on National Signing Day.

3 athletes Ohio State could recruit in National Signing Day

#3. Maxwell Riley, Offensive Tackle

The offensive line at Ohio State was hit with several departures. After struggling for most of the 2024 season, they got hot at the right time and were a factor in winning the title. However, they still need to address the depth along the line. Maxwell Riley is a 4-star recruit from Avon Lake in Ohio. He is reportedly picking between the Buckeyes and the Clemson Tigers. Getting him to Columbus would grant the team a solid tackle for years to come.

#2. Zahir Mathis, Defensive End

The Buckeyes are battling a horde of schools, including Notre Dame, to bring in the edge rusher. The Buckeyes have a history of developing defensive ends, that includes the Bosa brothers, Chase Young, and, most recently Tuimoloau and Sawyer.

Mathis had already committed to the Buckeyes but didn’t sign. Would he go back to Columbus after watching the defense perform in the College Football Playoff? The match looks strong.

#1. Ty Haywood, Offensive Tackle

Could Ohio State bring in a fourth 5-star recruit? Ty Haywood is still deciding among several schools, including the Michigan Wolverines. Haywood committed to Alabama but decided to decommit and open recruiting again.

The Ryan High School product has prototypical size and long arms. While his technique needs refinement, he could come in and contribute in the Buckeyes' renewed offensive line. He would be another huge signing for Ryan Day if they can pull it off.

