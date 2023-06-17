Ohio State's 2024 Big Ten schedule announced: Which opponents pose a threat to the Buckeyes next season?

The Ohio State Buckeyes are going to be an interesting watch in the Big Ten as there is always a lot of hype around the powerhouse program. There will be some major transitions beginning in the 2024 season as there will no longer be any divisions within the conference. There will also be two major programs joining the party: the UCLA Bruins and USC Trojans.

The schedule for the entire Big Ten in 2024 has been released.

Who will the Ohio State Buckeyes face in the 2024 regular season?

The Ohio State Buckeyes have a lot of interesting Big Ten matchups in 2024.

Their road games are tough as they will be traveling to hostile territory to take on the Michigan State Spartans, Minnesota Golden Gophers, Penn State Nittany Lions and UCLA Bruins. They are scheduled to host the Illinois Fighting Illini, Iowa Hawkeyes, Michigan Wolverines, Northwestern Wildcats and Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ohio Stadium.

For Ohio State, it's quite the gauntlet of opponents, but there are a few games to definitely highlight. One is that they will have to travel out to Los Angeles to take on the Bruins in 2024. That trip is a long one for the Buckeyes, and playing on the West Coast is going to be tough on their bodies with the time zone change and Chip Kelly's offensive barrage.

The other Ohio State game to highlight is its annual rivalry game with the Michigan Wolverines. The Buckeyes have the advantage of this being at home to take on what is traditionally one of their biggest threats for the Big Ten championship.

The Buckeyes have a tough schedule, but it offers some softer landing spots for Ryan Day and his team to rack up wins.

Ohio State will be a year removed from losing starting quarterback CJ Stroud. With some more high-octane offenses joining the Big Ten, the Buckeyes need to focus more on the defensive side.

Ryan Day and Ohio State have shown the ability to dominate and contend for the top of the Big Ten. Adding a tougher schedule is going to add a wrinkle to their plans and make it a lot more interesting for the team.

