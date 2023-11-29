Biletnikoff Award finalists: Marvin Harrison Jr. joins Malik Babers as favorites to bag nation's top receiver award

The list of Biletnikoff Award finalists is out, and no surprise, Marvin Harrison Jr. is on it. He has had a brilliant season, and apart from the heartbreak in Week 13, he has barely put a foot wrong. The Heisman contender joins the LSU Tigers' Malik Nabers in the running for the coveted award.

The Ohio State Buckeyes lost out on a spot in the Big Ten championship game after falling to Michigan in their rivalry week clash. That was their first loss of the entire season.

Here is what you need to know about the Biletnikoff Award finalists list, which includes Malik Nabers and Marvin Harrison Jr.

The 2023 Biletnikoff Award finalists list

The finalists for the 2023 Biletnikoff Awards are Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers from the LSU Tigers, and Rome Odunze from the Washington Huskies. All the finalists have put up stellar numbers for their teams throughout the season.

Harrison Jr. has been nominated for the second year in a row, cementing his status as an excellent FBS wide receiver. In 67 receptions, he had 1,211 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns.

Nabers went a step further with 1,546 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns in 86 receptions. The Tigers might be off the college football playoffs list, but their star wideout has certainly left a mark on college football fans.

Odunze is the only wide receiver on the list who comes from an unbeaten team. He is not far behind Nabers in numbers, with 1,326 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns in 73 receptions.

Who will triumph on stage on December 8 when the award is handed out?

What is the Biletnikoff Award?

The Biletnikoff Award is presented each year to the top wide receiver in FBS college football. The Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation founded the prize, which was first granted in 1994.

It gets its name from Fred Biletnikoff, the Oakland Raiders wide receiver who played college ball with the Florida State Seminoles.

During his playing days, Biletnikoff, nicknamed Scarecrow, was considered one of the most consistent catchers in football. The trophy named after him has a wide receiver figure with an antique gold finish. The winner also gets a ring, which, according to the Biletnikoff award website, ‘serves as a daily reminder of the athlete’s impressive achievements.’