Ohio State schedule 2025: 3 matchups that could challenge Ryan Day's title hopes

Ohio State's national title will introduce the Buckeyes to a new concept. After being the hunter for a decade, Ohio State will now be the hunted. The intensely competitive Big Ten will be filled with teams gunning for them. Given the amount of talent heading out of Columbus, 2025 could be a real challenge.

That's not to say Ohio State won't be ready. A dominant run to the CFP crown confirmed that Ohio State has as much talent and as crafty a coaching staff as any in the nation. That said, the only thing harder than winning a title might be repeating as champions. Here are three games that will test OSU's mettle deeply.

Top 3 toughest games for Ohio State in 2025

Recent foes Texas and Ohio State will renew acquaintances to open the 2025 season. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

3. at Michigan, November 29

Ohio State's four-game losing streak in this series certainly won't do anything to make the annual battle with Michigan any less challenging. It's also the toughest road game on the Buckeye slate. That said, Ohio State seems to have a solid talent advantage over the Buckeyes, although Sherrone Moore is probably closing that gap.

Objectively, Ohio State certainly shouldn't have lost four in a row to Michigan. Winning the title despite the loss last season certainly takes out some of the sting. But it's a massive rivalry game being played on the road, so it's a big one for the Buckeyes.

2. Texas, August 30

The Buckeyes faced the Longhorns in the CFP semifinal and had an epic battle. Some around the Texas program felt that the Longhorns should have turned the offense over to QB prospect Arch Manning at some point in the season. Manning will be the heir apparent to the QB spot for 2025.

Texas's talent will be as impressive as any in the nation. Playing the game as the season opener definitely increases the chaos factor. OSU does get the game at home, which certainly helps their chances. But it could be one of the wildest August games in memory.

1. Penn State, November 1

The team clearly gunning for the Buckeyes is Penn State. James Franklin has hired OSU defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, which is possibly the biggest statement of the offseason coaching carousel. Sure, Ohio State has won the last eight games in the series and 12 of the last 13.

But Penn State is definitely closing the gap. The last two matchups were one-score games and with the coordinator who ran OSU's defense now on the Penn State sideline, odds might just tilt in Penn State's favor.

What do you think of Ohio State's 2025 schedule? Share your take on the Buckeyes and their slate below in our comments section.

