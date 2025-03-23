Ohio State spring transfer portal: 3 Buckeyes who could potentially leave before 2025 season

The Ohio State Buckeyes had a tremendous 2024 season, winning the national championship by defeating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in January. However, like many championship teams, there will be big changes to the roster next season. Several players are leaving for the 2025 NFL draft, and many also left in the transfer portal.

While the Buckeyes still look like they have a strong roster next season, they are not in the clear yet. Ohio State still has one more transfer window to get through in April before Ryan Day can finalize his roster. The Buckeyes are likely to both add and lose players in the spring transfer window.

Although no players have declared for the spring transfer window from Ohio State yet, there are likely to be a few departures. These are three players who could leave the team in the spring window.

Three players who could leave the Ohio State Buckeyes in the spring transfer window

#1 Lincoln Kienholz

QB Will Howard will not be back with the team next season after winning a national championship. He finished his final year of NCAA eligibility and will enter the 2025 NFL draft. As a result, the starting job is up for grabs at Ohio State.

Redshirt sophomore Lincoln Kienholz could have been a suitable replacement, but Julian Sayin transferred to the team before last season. While Kienholz did not transfer when that happened, opting to learn in a prestigious program, he likely knows he will have a hard time earning a starting job with Sayin ahead of him on the depth chart. Now that he is older, the portal could be an option for Kienholz.

#2 Toby Wilson

Toby Wilson is a redshirt senior who finds himself as a third-stringer on Ohio State's offensive line. He has been passed by freshman Devvontae Armstrong on the depth chart, and as a result, playing time could be hard to find next year. So, he could opt for the transfer portal.

#3 David Adolph

Wide receiver David Adolph will be a redshirt junior this season and has struggled to get playing time throughout his career. With several younger players ahead of him on the depth chart, he is unlikely to get playing time if he continues with the Buckeyes. So, it would not be surprising for him to make a change by entering the transfer portal in the spring window.

