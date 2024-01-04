"Ohio State was stealing our signs": Michigan QB JJ McCarthy accuses Big Ten rival for starting the sign-stealing trend

Ahead of the college football national title game against Washington, JJ McCarthy has accused its Big Ten rival Ohio State of stealing Michigan signs. The Wolverines are currently under NCAA investigation for conducting in-person scouting to steal opponents’ signs.

Speaking during the College Football Playoff teleconference on Wednesday, the quarterback elaborated on the need for the team to adapt amid sign-stealing concerns from the opposition. This is more because the Buckeyes had been allegedly conducting the same operation a few seasons earlier.

“You know, it’s been around for years," McCarthy said. "We actually had to adapt because in 2020 or 2019 when Ohio State was stealing our signs, which is legal. We had to get up to the level that they were at, and we had to make it an even playing field.”

JJ McCarthy believes sign-stealing is rampant in college football

While Michigan is receiving the stick for the alleged sign-stealing operation led by former staffer Connor Stallion, JJ McCarthy believes a lot of programs are involved in such practices.

"I also feel like it’s so unfortunate because, you know, there’s probably, I don’t want to say a crazy number, but I’d say a good number, 80% of teams in college football steal signs. It’s just a thing about football," McCarthy said.

Notably, sign-stealing is not considered illegal in college football in its real sense. However, the NCAA outlawed in-person scouting of opponents in 1994 to protect the interests of programs with less financial power.

J.J. McCarthy said that Michigan's hard work shouldn't be overlooked

Since the announcement of the sign-stealing investigation by the NCAA, Michigan's success over the last couple of seasons has been attributed to one single factor. However, J.J. McCarthy thinks that the Wolverines' hard work shouldn't be neglected.

“I just feel like it sucks just because like Mason said, we do work our butts off,” McCarthy said. “We do watch so much film and look for those little tendencies and you know, spend like 10, 15 minutes on one clip alone.”

“Just looking at all the little details of the posture of the linebackers or the safeties off levels, the corner to the field is pressed, but the corners to the boundary are off a little.”

Michigan will compete for its first national championship since the 1997 season when it faces Washington in the title game on January 7 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. In the highly anticipated clash, the Wolverines are considered the favorites.