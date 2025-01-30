Ohio State surpasses other major college programs with $292M spent on 35 sports in 2024: Report

Ohio State is one of the premier universities for athletics in the United States of America. The institution is a perennial playoff contender in football and regularly posts decent results in many other sports.

Thus, it shouldn't come as a surprise that the school spent a fortune on sports in 2024. As January comes to an end, let's see how much OSU spent on sports in 2024.

How much did Ohio State spend in 2024?

According to USA Today, Ohio State spent $292.3 million in the 2024 fiscal year. The total is the second highest a Division I public school has spent since 2005. It's second only to Texas, with the Longhorns spending $325 million in 2024.

The report further stated that Ohio State had a $37.7 million operating deficit. The 2024 expenses were more than the money spent in 2023, which amounted to $274.9 million.

Other notable school expenses for 2024 include Alabama's $262.8 million and Texas A&M's $243.7 million.

How did the Ohio State Buckeyes' football team perform in 2024?

The Ohio State Buckeyes were the shining light of the school's sports program in the 2024-25 collegiate season. The Ryan Day-coached team defeated the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to win the CFP national championship game.

The Buckeyes were dominant in the regular season and carried that form into the playoffs. Wins over the Tennessee Volunteers, Oregon Ducks and Texas Longhorns set a date against Notre Dame. Day's team dispatched the Fighting Irish in the final to lift its first college football national title in a decade.

The Buckeyes will look to repeat as champions in the 2025 season. Their year starts with a home game against Texas. Their schedule will feature games against formidable opponents like the Washington Huskies, Penn State Nittany Lions, Purdue Boilermakers and UCLA Bruins.

The Buckeyes will look to replace a couple of their departed stars via high school recruitment and the transfer portal. Remember, that was how they snagged Will Howard, who was instrumental in the program's first CFP title since Urban Meyer's days.

