Ohio State vs. Grambling football injury report and predictions, Week 2: Latest on Kenyatta Jackson Jr., Jason Moore and more

Ohio State opened the 2025 season with a statement win, defeating top-ranked Texas 14-7 in Columbus behind a smothering defensive effort and a steady debut from quarterback Julian Sayin. The Buckeyes now shift focus to Week 2, hosting Grambling State at Ohio Stadium in what projects to be a much different type of contest.

Grambling comes in with momentum after crushing Langston 55-7 in its opener. The Tigers showcased balance on both sides of the ball but now face one of college football’s most loaded rosters.

Ohio State football injury report

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch - Source: Imagn

Kenyatta Jackson Jr. injury update

Defensive lineman Kenyatta Jackson Jr. is listed as questionable with an undisclosed injury. His availability would bolster the Buckeyes’ pass rush.

Jason Moore injury update

Defensive lineman Jason Moore is also questionable with an undisclosed issue. Moore has been part of Ohio State’s rotation up front and would provide depth against Grambling.

Mason Roy injury update

Defensive lineman Mason Roy is questionable. His return would add another reliable body to Ohio State’s defensive line unit.

Arvell Tounkara injury update

Defensive lineman Arvell Tounkara is questionable. The coaching staff will evaluate his status leading up to kickoff.

Devin Stewart injury update

Safety Devin Stewart is questionable with an undisclosed concern. His absence could shuffle personnel in the secondary.

Isaac Jones injury update

Safety Isaac Jones is also listed as questionable. Ohio State’s secondary depth would be tested if he cannot go.

Markey LeBlanc injury update

Tight end Markey LeBlanc is questionable. If sidelined, the Buckeyes would need contributions from their other tight ends.

Amari Rogers injury update

Running back Amari Rogers is questionable. His status could affect the rotation behind the Buckeyes’ primary rushers.

Matthew Maggs injury update

Quarterback Matthew Maggs is questionable. While not expected to feature against Grambling, his availability matters for depth.

Grambling State football injury report

Grambling State has no reported injuries this week and will bring a full roster into Columbus.

Ohio State vs. Grambling prediction

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch - Source: Imagn

Ohio State’s defense was dominant against Texas, limiting Arch Manning to just 170 passing yards and forcing multiple key stops inside the red zone. Sayin’s 126 passing yards and one touchdown were enough to complement a defensive unit that looked playoff-ready in Week 1. With receivers like Carnell Tate and Jeremiah Smith continuing to build chemistry, the Buckeyes are expected to expand their vertical attack in Week 2.

Grambling quarterback C’zavian Teasett was sharp against Langston, completing 20 of 25 passes for 203 yards and three touchdowns. The Tigers also rushed for more than 200 yards as eight different players scored touchdowns. Defensive end Bryce Cage led a strong defensive effort that held Langston to just 97 total yards.

But facing Ohio State at the Horseshoe is another level. Ryan Day’s team will use this game to sharpen its offense, give Sayin more opportunities downfield, and rotate in younger players once the game is in hand. The Buckeyes’ speed and depth should prove overwhelming.

Prediction: Ohio State wins convincingly.

Ohio State vs. Grambling betting tips

Oddsmakers have not posted a line for this matchup due to the lopsided nature of the contest. When spreads are made available for games like this, they often exceed 40 points. With Ohio State’s defense already proving dominant and the offense looking to open things up, the Buckeyes should have little trouble covering a massive number if posted.

About the author Jon-Anthony Fuentes Jon-Anthony Fuentes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over nine years of experience in the field with publications such as LowKickMMA.



His favorite team is the Texas Longhorns, and their winning the national championship over USC in 2006 fuelled his fandom.



Jon's favorite players include Johnny Manziel, Tahj Boyd, Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins and Colt McCoy. They were all childhood heroes for Jon and while it didn't work out in the NFL for all of them, what they achieved in college cannot be understated.



When not watching or writing about football, Jon enjoys playing sports and computer games. Know More

