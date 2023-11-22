Ohio State vs Michigan Prediction, Odds and Picks - Nov. 25 | NCAAF season 2023

The biggest Big Ten Conference matchup of the season takes place on Saturday afternoon when the second-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes face the third-ranked Michigan Wolverines.
The Buckeyes (11-0, 8-0 in Big Ten) have been dominating, as they are coming off a 37-3 home win over the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Saturday.
The Wolverines (11-0, 8-0) also are undefeated following a 31-24 road win over the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday.
Ohio State vs Michigan match details
Fixture: Ohio State Buckeyes (11-0, 8-0) vs Michigan Wolverines (11-0, 8-0)
Date and Time: Nov. 25, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. ET
Venue: Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan
Ohio State vs Michigan betting odds
Ohio State vs Michigan picks
The Buckeyes have been a great passing offense, as they are 24th in college football with 283.7 passing yards per game.
Junior quarterback Kyle McCord has been doing extremely well, as he's 211-of-318 (66.4 completion percentage) for 2,899 yards with 22 touchdown passes to four interceptions. With 10 touchdowns in his last four games, go with over on McCord's passing touchdowns here.
The Wolverines, meanwhile, have been a good rushing offense this year, as they are 50th in the nation with 171.0 rushing yards per game.
Senior running back Blake Corum has been doing well, as he has 180 rushing attempts for 888 yards (4.9 yards per carry) with 20 rushing touchdowns.
With seven rushing touchdowns in his last three games means, expect a rushing touchdown once again.
Ohio State vs Michigan key injuries
Ohio State
- Defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr.: Undisclosed (Questionable)
- Linebacker Tommy Eichenberg: Undisclosed (Questionable)
- Safety Lathan Ransom: Leg (Questionable)
- Quarterback Devin Brown: Ankle (OUT)
- Wide receiver Nolan Baudo: Undisclosed (OUT)
- Running back Miyan Williams: Undisclosed (OUT)
- Running back TC Caffey: Knee (OUT)
- Wide receiver Joop Mitchell: Undisclosed (OUT)
- Wide receiver Kyion Graves: Undisclosed (OUT)
- Safety Jayden Bonsu: Undisclosed (OUT)
- Wide receiver Reis Stocksdale: Knee (OUT)
- Tight end Zak Herbstreit: Undisclosed (OUT)
- Tight end Bennett Christian: Suspension (OUT)
Michigan
- Offensive lineman Ladarius Henderson: Undisclosed (Questionable)
- Wide receiver Roman Wilson: Undisclosed (Questionable)
- Running back Danny Hughes: Undisclosed (Questionable)
- Quarterback Davis Warren: Undisclosed (Questionable)
- Wide receiver Karmello English: Undisclosed (Questionable)
- Running back CJ Stokes: Undisclosed (Questionable)
- Wide receiver Logan Forbes: Undisclosed (OUT)
Ohio State vs Michigan head-to-head
This major rivalry has been going on annually for years, with this game being the 118th edition. Michigan leads the battle with a 60-51-6 all-time record and have won the last two games, including a 45-23 road win a year ago.
Ohio State vs Michigan prediction
The winner of this game essentially locks themselves into the College Football Playoff while the loser could miss entirely, as they do not compete for the Big Ten Championship.
The Buckeyes are the better team, and getting more than a field goal feels like way too much, even with this game being in Ann Arbor. No Jim Harbaugh on the sidelines as well will loom large so go with the Buckeyes to win outright.
Prediction: Ohio State Buckeyes +3.5