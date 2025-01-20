Ohio State vs Notre Dame: 5 bold predictions for 2025 college football championship game

It's almost time for the Ohio State Buckeyes and Notre Dame Fighting Irish to settle the first-ever 12-team College Football Playoff. The expanded playoff has taught us plenty, as two teams working outside the top four seeds have battled their way to the title game.

Mostly, it's to expect the unexpected. Here are five unexpected possibilities to watch for as Ohio State and Notre Dame battle.

5 bold predictions for 2025 college football championship game

Notre Dame QB Riley Leonard's rushing could keep the Irish alive in the CFP title game. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

1. Notre Dame will have a holding penalty

Of all the bizarre stats in college football, the weirdest might be that no Ohio State opponent has had an offensive holding penalty since Sept. 21. Ohio State's 51 sacks are among the most in the nation, so it's not a lack of a pass rush. Maybe it's luck, maybe it's officiating, but that streak will end tonight.

Notre Dame is bandaging together a tired and banged-up offensive line. Look for Ohio State's pass rush to be a headache, particularly if the Buckeyes can force them into 2nd and long or 3rd and long situations. We'll even see a holding penalty.

2. Jeremiah Smith bounces back with 100+ yards and a TD

Jeremiah Smith has rarely had bad games, so it's hard to know what happens next. But what seems unlikely to happen after one catch for three yards against Texas is another quiet performance.

Smith will have a 100+ yard game with a touchdown, as his production on the outside will create pressure within the Notre Dame defense's run commitment.

3. Riley Leonard's running will trouble Ohio State

Despite Ohio State's general defensive excellent, they're not great on third downs. Ohio State leads the nation in scoring defense (12.2 points per game) and yardage allowed (251.1 yards per game). However, in allowing 34.7% of third-down conversions, Ohio State is a pedestrian 30th.

The Buckeyes are great at creating negative plays and shutting down offenses. But if Notre Dame can control the tempo and keep itself in manageable situations, Riley Leonard can keep drives alive by opting either to run or pass on 3rd and short to medium distances. Getting to those distances will be key because Leonard should be ready to repeat his Penn State performance of moving the chains.

4. Kicking will bite Notre Dame

The Irish won their semi-final game over Penn State on a near walk-off field goal. But that might be too much to expect again. The Irish are just 15-for-26 on field goal tries, one of the worst rates in college football. Starter Mitch Jeter is 3-for-6 on tries inside 40 yards on the season. Notre Dame avoided field goal misery but might not be that lucky again.

5. A Notre Dame key? Love for 100

Speaking of things the Irish probably can't buy with, in the last two games, Jeremiyah Love, who is acknowledged to be hurt, rushed for a total of just 65 yards. That won't work in this one. The only two times opponents have taken down Ohio State, they rushed for 153+ yards.

Notre Dame isn't getting there without a 100-yard effort from Love. It's not impossible; it's just a different situation than his recent trends suggested. Given the extra days of rest, Notre Dame would do wise to ride Love as much as possible. If he gets 100 yards, they'll win.

What do you think of our predictions? Share your take below in the comments section!

