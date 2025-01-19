Ohio State vs. Notre Dame parlay picks: 5 tips for hardcore bettors ahead of CFP national championship game

As the biggest college football game of the season approaches, Ohio State and Notre Dame offer an intriguing matchup. Perhaps nobody is spending more time searching for the big edge than bettors looking for a big advantage ahead of the CFP title game. Here's a quick look at five possible points to consider in picking the side bets that can make the big game so entertaining.

5 Prop Bet Tips for CFP title game of Ohio State/Notre Dame

A big game from Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love could pay big dividends for prop bettors. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

1.Go with Ohio State on the first drive action, not so much on Notre Dame.

Trending

One of the fun bets out there is what happens on the first drive. Notre Dame having to punt on the first drive is going at around -140. In the Irish's three prior CFP games this season, the first drive has been an interception, a punt and a punt. Definitely no question what direction they trend.

On the other hand, Ohio State's first drive has been a touchdown in each of their three CFP games. A touchdown on the first Buckeye possession goes at about +165.

2. First quarter spread

Based off the above, the next solid possibility is a bet with the first quarter points spread. Ohio State -2.5 is the current market, which seems pretty plausible in light of the first possession trends above. An OSU touchdown and a ND punt make it hard to imagine that the Buckeyes wouldn't do well there.

3. Mitchell Evans' receiving yards

Evans has been one of the most prolific Notre Dame receivers. But he's got a few problems here. The Irish are battling some significant offensive line injuries and they're doing so against an Ohio State team that is the top scoring defense in the nation and is very aggressive in terms of negative plays.

That means Evans (or other ND tight ends) will be needed too much in the blocking realm to contribute a bunch of yardage. The break-even point on Evans's receiving totals seem to be running around 34 yards. A pick for under might be a matter of necessity given a potential OSU lead and a need for pass-blocking help for the Irish.

4. A couple offensive MVP picks

Another fun prop betting possibility is picking the game's offensive MVP. On the Notre Dame side, for the Irish to pull the upset, it feels like QB Riley Leonard will have to be special. His combination of running abilities and passing savvy can keep Notre Dame in the game. If he delivers a win, he'll be a bargain for offensive MVP at -500.

For Ohio State, Jeremiah Smith is coming off by far the most silent game of his career against Texas (1 catch for 3 yards). Picking against that happening twice seems like a fairly safe decision. Smith is paying out at about +360 as offensive MVP. While Will Howard is the favorite here, Smith is a fun alternative for Buckeye fans.

5. A bet on Love

Again, if Notre Dame is able to do something with the Buckeyes, the ground game seems pivotal. If it's not Leonard, then it's probably banged-up running back Jeremiyah Love. Love has just 65 yards in the last two games, but if he's got anything left in the tank, Ohio State will see it. Betting on Love to rush for 100 yards is going at about +1100. Might be worth a try for Irish backers.

What do you think about our prop tips? Share your take below in our comments section!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Notre Dame Fans? Check out the latest Notre Dame depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.