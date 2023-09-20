Ohio State vs Notre Dame Prediction & Betting Tips - September 23 | College Football Week 4

On Saturday, September 23, at 7:30 pm ET at the Notre Dame Stadium, Indiana., the fifth-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes take on the ninth-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish on the road in Week 4 action.

The Buckeyes are a perfect 3-0 and coming off a massive 63-10 home win on Saturday against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers. The Fighting Irish, meanwhile, are an undefeated 4-0 and coming off a strong 41-17 home win om Saturday against the Central Michigan Chippewas.

Ohio State vs Notre Dame Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off seven times across competitions.

The Buckeyes are 5-2 all-time against the Fighting Irish and have won the previous five games, including their last meeting last season with a 21-10 home win.

Ohio State is 1-2 against the spread this season.

Notre Dame is 3-1 against the spread this season.

The over has hit in 10 of the previous 13 games for Ohio State.

Notre Dame has had the over hit in 11 of the last 14 games.

Ohio State vs Notre Dame Prediction

The offense of the Ohio State Buckeyes are on an incredible run, as they're scoring 40.3 points on 474.3 total yards per game.

Junior quarterback Kyle McCord has done well replacing CJ Stroud, as he has 53-of-76 (69.7 completion percentage) for 815 yards with six touchdowns compared to one interception.

A huge reason has been the dominance of junior wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr,. as he has 14 catches for 304 yards (21.7 yards per reception) for three touchdown receptions.

The Buckeyes defense has been doing incredibly well, allowing 6.7 points on 223.7 total yards per game. The defense has been disruptive, with five sacks, three interceptions (one pick-six), 12 pass deflections, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. With some dominant players on the defensive line, it will be tough to move the ball against them.

Meanwhile, the Notre Dame offense has dominated this year, scoring 46 points on 508.8 total yards per game.

Senior quarterback Sam Hartman has been nothing short of incredible, as he's 64-of-90 (71.1 completion percentage) for 1,061 yards with 13 touchdowns and no interceptions. He also ran the ball 15 times for -7 yards with a rushing touchdown.

The defense has played well, giving up 11.8 points on 234.3 total yards per game. It has been hitting incredibly hard, with six sacks, five interceptions (one pick-six) and seven forced fumbles.

Prediction: Ohio State 27-21

Ohio State vs Notre Dame Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Ohio State -3

Tip 2: Points - Over/Under 55 Points - Under 55 points

Tip 3: Result - To win - Ohio State -166

Tip 4: Player - Kyle McCord Over 1.5 Passing TDs