Ohio State vs Notre Dame projected starting lineup and Depth Chart for CFP National Championship 2025

Notre Dame (14-1) has released its depth chart, indicating a tentative starting lineup for the CFP title game on Monday. Ohio State (13-2) does not release a formal depth chart, so information for the Buckeyes is a best guess based on how they've played throughout the 2024 season.

Of course, depth charts are informal and unofficial. Injuries, illnesses and last-minute substitutions are almost inevitable. Still, with less than a week to go, here's an early indication of the personnel for both teams. The depth charts will list two players and may list an alternate, if so indicated by Notre Dame.

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame project starting lineup for CFP National Championship

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love is listed as a co-starter on the official Notre Dame depth chart released by Irish coach Marcus Freeman. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Ohio State starting lineup

Position Starter WR 4-Smith WR 17-Tate WR 2-Egbuka LT 74-Jackson LG 67- Siereveld C 75- Hinzman RG 77- Tshabola RT 70- Fryar TE 88- Scott QB 18- Howard RB 32- Henderson DE 33- Sawyer DT 58- Hamilton DT 91- Williams DE 44- Tuimoloau LB 6- Styles LB 0- Simon CB 10- Burke SS 8- Ransom FS 2- Downs CB 1- Igbinosun Nickel 7- Hancock

Notre Dame Starting Lineup

Position Starter WR 5- Collins OR WR 1- Greathouse OR WR 6- Faison OR LT 79- Baker OR LG 74- Schrauth C 78- Coogan RG 50- Spindler RT 59- Wagner TE 88- Evans QB 13- Leonard RB 4- Love OR DE 40- Burnham DT 97- Rubio DT 56- Cross DE 9- Oben LB 24- Kiser LB 34- Bowen CB 15- Moore SS 8- Shuler FS 0- Watts CB 29- Gray Rover 3- Sneed Nickel 1- Clark

Note: For players listed with an "OR" consult the depth chart below for the alternative starter.

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame Depth Chart for CFP National Championship

Ohio State Depth Chart

Position Starter Backup WR 4-Smith 82-Adolph WR 17-Tate 13- Rodgers WR 2-Egbuka 11- Inniss LT 74-Jackson 72- Armstrong LG 67- Siereveld 51- Montgomery C 75- Hinzman 62- Padilla RG 77- Tshabola 54- Wilson RT 70- Fryar 68- Fitzpatrick TE 88- Scott 89- Kacmarek QB 18- Howard 33- Brown RB 32- Henderson 1- Judkins DE 33- Sawyer 92- Curry DT 58- Hamilton 98- McDonald DT 91- Williams 93- Kanu DE 44- Tuimoloau 97- Jackson LB 6- Styles 11- Hicks LB 0- Simon 20- Reese CB 10- Burke 24- Mathews SS 8- Ransom 18- McClain FS 2- Downs 9- Hartford CB 1- Igbinosun 12- West Nickel 7- Hancock 3- Styles

Notre Dame Depth Chart

Position Starter Backup WR 5- Collins OR 83- Thomas WR 1- Greathouse OR 2- Harrison WR 6- Faison OR 10- Mitchell LT 79- Baker OR 56- Jagrsah LG 74- Schrauth 75-Absher C 78- Coogan 72- Pendleton RG 50- Spindler 56- Jagrsah RT 59- Wagner 76- Lambert TE 88- Evans 9- Raridon QB 13- Leonard 18- Angeli RB 4- Love OR 24- Price DE 40- Burnham 44- Tuihalamaka DT 97- Rubio 88- Mukam DT 56- Cross 41- Hinish DE 9- Oben 30- Young LB 24- Kiser 4- Ausberry LB 34- Bowen 27- Viliamu-Asa CB 15- Moore 16- Johnson SS 8- Shuler 28- Talich FS 0- Watts 2- Heard CB 29- Gray 21- Hobbs Rover 3- Sneed 4- Ausberry Nickel 1- Clark 21- Hobbs

How to watch Ohio State vs. Notre Dame

The CFP title game between Ohio State and Notre Dame will be played on Monday, January 20, at 7:30 Eastern time at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The game will be broadcast by ESPN, and can also be streamed on ESPN+ and the ESPN app, as well as streaming services which include ESPN.

What do you think of the CFP title matchup? Share your thoughts and predictions below in our comments section!

