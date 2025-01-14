  • home icon
Ohio State vs Notre Dame projected starting lineup and Depth Chart for CFP National Championship 2025

By Joe Cox
Modified Jan 14, 2025 23:35 GMT
Running back Treveyon Henderson and Ohio State coach Ryan Day seek a CFP title win over Notre Dame. (Photo Credits: IMAGN)

Notre Dame (14-1) has released its depth chart, indicating a tentative starting lineup for the CFP title game on Monday. Ohio State (13-2) does not release a formal depth chart, so information for the Buckeyes is a best guess based on how they've played throughout the 2024 season.

Of course, depth charts are informal and unofficial. Injuries, illnesses and last-minute substitutions are almost inevitable. Still, with less than a week to go, here's an early indication of the personnel for both teams. The depth charts will list two players and may list an alternate, if so indicated by Notre Dame.

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame project starting lineup for CFP National Championship

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love is listed as a co-starter on the official Notre Dame depth chart released by Irish coach Marcus Freeman. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Ohio State starting lineup

PositionStarter
WR4-Smith
WR17-Tate
WR2-Egbuka
LT74-Jackson
LG67- Siereveld
C75- Hinzman
RG77- Tshabola
RT70- Fryar
TE88- Scott
QB18- Howard
RB32- Henderson
DE33- Sawyer
DT58- Hamilton
DT91- Williams
DE44- Tuimoloau
LB6- Styles
LB0- Simon
CB10- Burke
SS8- Ransom
FS2- Downs
CB1- Igbinosun
Nickel7- Hancock

Notre Dame Starting Lineup

Position Starter
WR5- Collins OR
WR1- Greathouse OR
WR6- Faison OR
LT79- Baker OR
LG74- Schrauth
C78- Coogan
RG50- Spindler
RT59- Wagner
TE88- Evans
QB13- Leonard
RB4- Love OR
DE40- Burnham
DT97- Rubio
DT56- Cross
DE9- Oben
LB24- Kiser
LB34- Bowen
CB15- Moore
SS8- Shuler
FS0- Watts
CB29- Gray
Rover3- Sneed
Nickel1- Clark

Note: For players listed with an "OR" consult the depth chart below for the alternative starter.

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame Depth Chart for CFP National Championship

Ohio State Depth Chart

PositionStarterBackup
WR4-Smith82-Adolph
WR17-Tate13- Rodgers
WR2-Egbuka11- Inniss
LT74-Jackson72- Armstrong
LG67- Siereveld51- Montgomery
C75- Hinzman62- Padilla
RG77- Tshabola54- Wilson
RT70- Fryar68- Fitzpatrick
TE88- Scott89- Kacmarek
QB18- Howard33- Brown
RB32- Henderson1- Judkins
DE33- Sawyer92- Curry
DT58- Hamilton98- McDonald
DT91- Williams93- Kanu
DE44- Tuimoloau97- Jackson
LB6- Styles11- Hicks
LB0- Simon20- Reese
CB10- Burke24- Mathews
SS8- Ransom18- McClain
FS2- Downs9- Hartford
CB1- Igbinosun12- West
Nickel7- Hancock3- Styles

Notre Dame Depth Chart

Position StarterBackup
WR5- Collins OR83- Thomas
WR1- Greathouse OR2- Harrison
WR6- Faison OR10- Mitchell
LT79- Baker OR56- Jagrsah
LG74- Schrauth75-Absher
C78- Coogan72- Pendleton
RG50- Spindler56- Jagrsah
RT59- Wagner76- Lambert
TE88- Evans9- Raridon
QB13- Leonard18- Angeli
RB4- Love OR24- Price
DE40- Burnham44- Tuihalamaka
DT97- Rubio88- Mukam
DT56- Cross41- Hinish
DE9- Oben30- Young
LB24- Kiser4- Ausberry
LB34- Bowen27- Viliamu-Asa
CB15- Moore16- Johnson
SS8- Shuler28- Talich
FS0- Watts2- Heard
CB29- Gray21- Hobbs
Rover3- Sneed4- Ausberry
Nickel1- Clark21- Hobbs

How to watch Ohio State vs. Notre Dame

The CFP title game between Ohio State and Notre Dame will be played on Monday, January 20, at 7:30 Eastern time at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The game will be broadcast by ESPN, and can also be streamed on ESPN+ and the ESPN app, as well as streaming services which include ESPN.

What do you think of the CFP title matchup? Share your thoughts and predictions below in our comments section!

Edited by Brad Taningco
