Ohio State vs Notre Dame projected starting lineup and Depth Chart for CFP National Championship 2025
Notre Dame (14-1) has released its depth chart, indicating a tentative starting lineup for the CFP title game on Monday. Ohio State (13-2) does not release a formal depth chart, so information for the Buckeyes is a best guess based on how they've played throughout the 2024 season.
Of course, depth charts are informal and unofficial. Injuries, illnesses and last-minute substitutions are almost inevitable. Still, with less than a week to go, here's an early indication of the personnel for both teams. The depth charts will list two players and may list an alternate, if so indicated by Notre Dame.
Ohio State vs. Notre Dame project starting lineup for CFP National Championship
Note: For players listed with an "OR" consult the depth chart below for the alternative starter.
Ohio State vs. Notre Dame Depth Chart for CFP National Championship
Ohio State Depth Chart
Position
Starter
Backup
WR
4-Smith
82-Adolph
WR
17-Tate
13- Rodgers
WR
2-Egbuka
11- Inniss
LT
74-Jackson
72- Armstrong
LG
67- Siereveld
51- Montgomery
C
75- Hinzman
62- Padilla
RG
77- Tshabola
54- Wilson
RT
70- Fryar
68- Fitzpatrick
TE
88- Scott
89- Kacmarek
QB
18- Howard
33- Brown
RB
32- Henderson
1- Judkins
DE
33- Sawyer
92- Curry
DT
58- Hamilton
98- McDonald
DT
91- Williams
93- Kanu
DE
44- Tuimoloau
97- Jackson
LB
6- Styles
11- Hicks
LB
0- Simon
20- Reese
CB
10- Burke
24- Mathews
SS
8- Ransom
18- McClain
FS
2- Downs
9- Hartford
CB
1- Igbinosun
12- West
Nickel
7- Hancock
3- Styles
Notre Dame Depth Chart
Position
Starter
Backup
WR
5- Collins OR
83- Thomas
WR
1- Greathouse OR
2- Harrison
WR
6- Faison OR
10- Mitchell
LT
79- Baker OR
56- Jagrsah
LG
74- Schrauth
75-Absher
C
78- Coogan
72- Pendleton
RG
50- Spindler
56- Jagrsah
RT
59- Wagner
76- Lambert
TE
88- Evans
9- Raridon
QB
13- Leonard
18- Angeli
RB
4- Love OR
24- Price
DE
40- Burnham
44- Tuihalamaka
DT
97- Rubio
88- Mukam
DT
56- Cross
41- Hinish
DE
9- Oben
30- Young
LB
24- Kiser
4- Ausberry
LB
34- Bowen
27- Viliamu-Asa
CB
15- Moore
16- Johnson
SS
8- Shuler
28- Talich
FS
0- Watts
2- Heard
CB
29- Gray
21- Hobbs
Rover
3- Sneed
4- Ausberry
Nickel
1- Clark
21- Hobbs
How to watch Ohio State vs. Notre Dame
The CFP title game between Ohio State and Notre Dame will be played on Monday, January 20, at 7:30 Eastern time at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The game will be broadcast by ESPN, and can also be streamed on ESPN+ and the ESPN app, as well as streaming services which include ESPN.
