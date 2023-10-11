Ohio State vs Purdue prediction, odds and picks - October 14 | NCAAF season 2023

In a battle between two Big Ten Conference teams, the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes are on the road to take on the Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday afternoon. The Buckeyes are a perfect 5-0 (2-0) so far and are coming off a 37-17 home win over the Maryland Terrapins. The Boilermakers are 2-4 (1-2) right now and are coming off a 20-14 road loss against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Ohio State vs. Purdue Match Details

Fixture: Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Purdue Boilermakers

Date and Time: Oct. 14, 2023 at 12 p.m. EST

Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana

Ohio State vs. Purdue Betting Odds

Team Spread Moneyline Total Ohio State Buckeyes -19.5 (-110) -1200 Over 50.5 (-110) Purdue Boilermakers +19.5 (-110) +750 Under 50.5 (-110)

Ohio State vs. Purdue Picks

The Ohio State Buckeyes have been one of the best passing teams in college football, averaging 302.8 passing yards per game. Junior wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. has been doing extremely well and should find the end zone for the fifth time in as many games.

The Purdue Boilermakers have been running the football well, as the program is averaging 141.2 rushing yards per game. Sophomore running back Devin Mockobee has been decent, running for 4.2 yards per carry this year. He has found the end zone in the previous two games and should do so again.

Ohio State vs. Purdue Key Injuries

Ohio State

Linebacker Arvell Reese - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Safety Cameron Martinez - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Wide receiver Emeka Egbuka - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Running back TreVeyon Henderson - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Running back TC Caffey - Knee (OUT)

Wide receiver Joop Mitchell - Undisclosed (OUT)

Wide receiver Kyion Grayes - Undisclosed (OUT)

Safety Jayden Bonsu - Undisclosed (OUT)

Wide receiver Nolan Baudo - Undisclosed (OUT)

Wide receiver Reis Stocksdale - Knee (OUT)

Tight end Zak Herbstreit - Undisclosed (OUT)

Tight end Bennett Christian - Suspension (OUT)

Purdue

Kicker Ben Freehill - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Offensive lineman Daniel Johnson - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Defensive lineman Damarjhe Lewis - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Wide receiver Andrew Sowinski - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Linebacker O.C. Brothers - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Tight end Max Klare - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Offensive lineman Marcus Mbow - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Defensive back Maquis Wilson - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Running back Tyrone Tracy Jr - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Defensive back Salim Turner-Muhammad - Undisclosed (OUT)

Tight end Paul Piferi - Undisclosed (OUT)

Wide receiver Jahmal Edrine - Knee (OUT)

Ohio State vs. Purdue Head to Head

These teams are facing off for the 58th time, and the Buckeyes have dominated with a 40-15-2 record. They last played in 2021, and Ohio State picked up a 59-31 home win.

Ohio State vs. Purdue Prediction

These teams are on two completely different levels. Expect Emeka Egbuka and Marvin Harrison to be active and dominate. The Boilermakers will struggle to defend, so expect the Buckeyes to dominate in this game and cover a large number.

Prediction: Ohio State Buckeyes -19.5