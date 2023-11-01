Ohio State vs. Rutgers prediction, odds and picks - November 4 | NCAAF season 2023

We have an exciting matchup in the Big Ten Conference for Week 10 of the college football season, as the top-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes travel to take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Nov. 4.

The Buckeyes are unbeaten (8-0, 5-0 in Big Ten) and coming off a 24-10 road win against the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday. The Scarlet Knights are also playing well (6-2, 3-2) and are on a two-game winning streak after a 31-14 road win over the Indiana Hoosiers on Oct. 21.

Ohio State vs Rutgers Match Details

Fixture: Ohio State Buckeyes (8-0, 5-0) vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (6-2, 3-2)

Date and Time: Nov. 4, 2023, at 12 p.m. EST

Venue: SHI Stadium

Ohio State vs Rutgers Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Ohio State Buckeyes -18.5 (-110) Over 42.5 (-110) -1307 Rutgers Scarlet Knights +18.5 (-110) Under 42.5 (-110) +753

Ohio State vs Rutgers Picks

The Buckeyes have been one of the best passing offensive teams in college football, as they're 15th in the United States, averaging 295.0 passing yards per game.

Quarterback junior Kyle McCord is 148-of-231 (64.1 completion percentage) for 2,163 yards with 14 touchdown passes to three interceptions. He's averaging 277 passing yards in his last four games, so go with the over in his passing yards for this game.

The Scarlet Knights, meanwhile, are 40th in the sport, averaging 178.8 rushing yards per game. Running back junior Kyle Monangai has 144 rushing attempts for 744 yards (5.2 yards per carry) with seven rushing touchdowns as well as a pair of catches for 23 yards (11.5 yards per reception).

With back-to-back 100+ rushing yard games, go with the under in this game.

Ohio State vs Rutgers Key Injuries

Ohio State

Running back Miyan Williams - Undisclosed (OUT)

Wide receiver Emeka Egbuka - Leg (Questionable)

Tight end Joe Royer - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Quarterback Devin Brown - Ankle (OUT)

Running back TC Caffey - Knee (OUT)

Wide receiver Joop Mitchell - Undisclosed (OUT)

Wide receiver Kyion Grayes - Undisclosed (OUT)

Safety Jayden Bonsu - Undisclosed (OUT)

Wide receiver Nolan Baudo - Undisclosed (OUT)

Wide receiver Reis Stocksdale - Knee (OUT)

Tight end Zak Herbstreit - Undisclosed (OUT)

Tight end Bennett Christian - Suspension (OUT)

Rutgers

Defensive lineman Rene Konga - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Offensive lineman Tyler Needham - Knee (OUT)

Wide receiver Chris Long - Upper Body (OUT)

Wide receiver Naseim Brantley - Eligibility (OUT)

Offensive lineman Joe Da Croce - Undisclosed (OUT)

Ohio State vs Rutgers Head-to-Head

This will be the 10th game between the Buckeyes and the Scarlet Knights. Ohio is a perfect 9-0 against Rutgers, including a 49-10 home win last season.

Ohio State vs Rutgers Prediction

This game is going to be interesting, as the Scarlet Knights are not expected to score many points.

Ohio State has been one of the top defensive teams in college football, allowing 9.7 points in their last three games. Rutgers is going to struggle to move the ball, so their offense is going to dominate, so go with the Buckeyes to cover the spread.

Prediction: State Buckeyes -18.5