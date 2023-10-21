Oklahoma Football injury report vs UCF Week 8: Updates on McKade Mettauer, Kaden Helms and more

The Oklahoma Sooners will take on the UCF Knights in Week 8 of the 2023 college football season. The highly-anticipated game is set to commence at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 21 at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Oklahoma.

The Sooners have gotten off to an very good start this season and are leading the Big 12 with a 6-0 record. Meanwhile, the Knights are 13th in the division with a 3-3 record.

The Sooners vs. Knights game will be broadcast live on ABC. Fans who do not have access to cable can live stream the match on Fubo TV.

Oklahoma Sooners injury report for Week 8

Oklahoma has a few injury concerns heading into Week 8. As per reports, wideout Andrel Anthony, linebacker Phil Picciotti and defensive backs Justin Harrington and Jayden Rowe have been ruled out for the remainder of the 2023 season.

Kaden Helmes injury update

Helmes hasn't made an appearance for the Sooners this season after undergoing meniscus surgery prior to the spring practices. However, the tight end is listed as questionable for Week 8.

It remains to be seen whether Helmes will play his first game of the season later on Saturday.

McKade Mettauer injury update

The Sooners have listed offensive guard Mettauer as questionable for the clash against UCF on Saturday. The player left the game against Texas with a protective boot on his left foot with an apparent ankle injury.

Caleb Shaffer could replace Mettauer if he is unable to feature this weekend.

D.J. Graham injury update

Graham has been ruled out for Oklahoma's game against UCF this weekend. The wideout underwent surgery last month and it remains to be seen whether he will return to action this season.

Jovantae Barnes injury update

The Sooners have ruled out Barnes for their clash against UCF on Saturday. The running back played in the first three games of the season but hasn't featured ever since.