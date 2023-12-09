Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel recently unexpectedly announced his decision to enter the transfer portal instead of declaring for the 2024 draft as was widely expected.

Gabriel threw for 3,660 yards resulting in 30 touchdowns on 69.7% completion, rushed for 373 yards resulting in 12 touchdowns this season, but ultimately decided to enter the transfer portal seeking a move away from the Oklahoma Sooners.

His long-term girlfriend Zo Caswell took to Instagram to thank the Sooners faithful for their support over the years. Dillon Gabriel reposted the picture on his Instagram stories with the caption:

"Love you bb."

On 107.7 The Franchise, Gabriel then detailed his appreciation for Oklahoma and how difficult it was for him to leave the program.

“I said it before, I think we both found each other at a time where we needed each other the most,” Gabriel said. “I think one of the hardest things is saying goodbye, especially to a place that you love so much…. I just want Oklahoma to know how, you know, special this place was to me and forever will be.”

The puzzling decision by Dillon Gabriel to enter the transfer portal

Oklahoma coach, Brent Venables gave an interesting update on Gabriel's future when speaking at his weekly news conference.

"Dillon knows he was more than welcome to stay and compete and be the quarterback at the University of Oklahoma," Venables said.

The quarterback market has never been richer with several prominent quarterbacks throwing their hats into the ring perhaps indicating the direction that NIL is taking student-athlete transfers.

Nebraska coach, Matt Rhule spoke about the inflated quarterbacks market when speaking to reporters.

"Make no mistake that a good quarterback in the portal costs, you know, a million to $1.5 million to $2 million right now, just so we're all on the same page," Nebraska coach Matt Rhule said. "Let's make sure we all understand what's happening. There are some teams that have $6 [million] or $7 million players playing for them."

Dillon Gabriel will look back at his incredible performance in the Red River Rivalry where he led the Sooners to a famous win against the Texas Longhorns as one of his most iconic in an Oklahoma jersey.

He has been strongly linked with a move to the Oregon Ducks to replace departing quarterback, Bo Nix. The QB even took a visit with Dan Lanning's team this week.

As one of the top quarterbacks in the portal, teams will be clambering over each other to sign him and with the year he just had, he deserves the attention.