Oklahoma Sooners 2023 preview: Way too early season prediction, key matchups, players to watch, roster and more

The Oklahoma Sooners entered the 2022 NCAA Football season as the No.9-ranked team in the nation. They were able to begin their season with three consecutive non-conference victories to reach as high as sixth in the rankings.

Their season was derailed after that with three consecutive losses to kick off Big 12 play. Oklahoma fell out of the rankings following the second loss. The Sooners were able to bounce back with two consecutive wins, however, they dropped two more games. They picked up their final win of the season before dropping their regular season finale.

Oklahoma was defeated by the Florida State Seminoles in the Cheez-It Bowl and finished the season 6-7 and unranked. Their offense averaged 32.8 points per game, which ranked 33rd out of 131 teams. Their defense allowed 30.0 points per game, which ranked 99th.

The Sooners were just 3-6 in Big 12 play and won their fewest games in a season since 1998 in their first year under coach Brent Venables.

Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year Dillon Gabriel will return for his fifth season of college football and second season under center at Oklahoma. Let's take a look at how the Oklahoma Sooners project in 2023.

Will the Oklahoma Sooners be able to bounce back in 2023? Key matchups, roster losses and prediction

The Sooners were elite offensively last season, ranking 42nd out of 131 teams in passing offense and tenth in rushing offense. Their defense struggled tremendously, however, ranking 119th in passing defense and 106th in rushing defense. The Sooners ranked tied for 59th in sacks and tied for fourth in tackles for loss.

Oklahoma will need their defense to take a giant step forward in order to get back into contention for the college football playoff. Furthermore, while starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel will return, the Sooners will need to fill several voids offensively as they lost several key players to the 2023 NFL draft.

Offensive tackle Anton Harrison was selected in the first round while leading receiver Marvin Mims and offensive tackle Wanya Morris went in the second and third rounds, respectively. Leading rusher Eric Gray was drafted in the fifth round and tight end Brayden Willis, Oklahoma's second-leading receiver, was selected in the seventh round.

The Oklahoma Sooners will look to replenish their roster with the nation's fourth-ranked recruiting class and seventh-ranked transfer class (according to 247 Sports). Oklahoma has focused on improving its defense while also filling the offensive voids created by the draft.

If things work out, they could find themselves back in contention for a postseason berth. If not, head coach Brent Venables' seat will begin to heat up.

In order to get back to the College Football Playoff, the Sooners will need to defeat the TCU Horned Frogs and Texas Longhorns in Big 12 play. The Horned Frogs reached the national championship in 2022, while the Longhorns finished the season ranked in the top-25 and figure to be much better in 2023.

Way too early prediction: It will be tough, but the Oklahoma Sooners will bounce back and have a much improved season compared to 2022.

