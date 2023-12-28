Oklahoma Sooners injury report ahead of Alamo Bowl 2023: Updates on Marcus Major, Andrel Anthony and more

The 12th-ranked Oklahoma Sooners have played well throughout the season and are getting prepared to square off against the 14th-ranked Arizona Wildcats in the Valero Alamo Bowl.

There have been many injuries for the Sooners heading into this game. But with almost a month between their final regular season game and the Alamo Bowl, let's take a deeper dive into the injury report for Oklahoma. Here, we'll see what their status is heading into this game.

Oklahoma Sooners injury report ahead of Alamo Bowl

Marcus Major, Running Back

Senior running back Marcus Major has been one of the top running back options for the Oklahoma Sooners this season. However, he has been dealing with a shoulder injury that kept him sidelined since Oct. 21 against the UCF Knights.

He is not going to be able to play in the Alamo Bowl and that will be a big blow to the offense for this game.

Major has recorded 78 rushing attempts for 308 yards (3.9 yards per carry) with a rushing touchdown as well as 12 catches for 75 yards (6.3 yards per reception) with an additional touchdown.

Andrel Anthony, Wide Receiver

Junior wide receiver Andrew Anthony has been sidelined since the Red River Rivalry game with a season-ending knee injury that required surgery. Obviously, that rules Anthony out for this game too. That is unfortunate because he was having his best season in the offense this time around.

He will wrap up his junior college football season with 27 receptions for 429 yards (15.9 yards per catch) and a touchdown catch. Despite the entire second half of the season seeing Sooners developing a game plan without Anthony, it's still a huge blow to the offense. But not as much as it was when the injury happened almost three months ago.

Kaden Helms, Tight End

Another offensive injury for the Oklahoma Sooners is for freshman tight end Kaden Helms. Similar to Anthony, he suffered a season-ending knee injury that cost him the whole college football season.

Helms has not appeared in a game since the 2022 season. Helms did not get to play a big role in the Sooners' offensive game plan as he was only able to finish a four-yard reception before being declared out in even his first season.

