Oklahoma Sooners vs. Temple Owls football history: H2H, records, and more ahead of Week 1 college football matchup

The No.16-ranked Oklahoma Sooners are set to begin their 2024 college football season when they face the Temple Owls on Friday. Brent Venables' squad will look to get off to a strong start in their first season after making the move from the Big 12 to the SEC.

Meanwhile, Stan Drayton will look to turn things around after back-to-back 3-9 seasons to begin his head coaching career. Let's take a look at the history between the two programs.

Oklahoma Sooners vs. Temple Owls: Head-to-head

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Oklahoma Sooners have faced the Temple Owls just twice in program history. The series is tied at 1-1, with each team winning at home. The most recent matchup between the two programs came back in 1942 when the Sooners visited Temple and suffered a 14-7 loss.

Trending

They previously met two years prior with Oklahoma picking up a 9-6 home victory. Flash forward to now and a much higher-scoring game is expected here.

Oklahoma Sooners vs. Temple Owls: Notable records

The Sooners join the SEC as one of the most successful programs of all time. They have won 50 conference championships, the most of any FBS program. Oklahoma also ranks in the top 10 in national championships, wins, record, bowl games, All-Americans, Heisman Trophy winners, NFL draft picks, first-round selections, weeks in the AP Poll and weeks ranked No.1.

Meanwhile, the Temple Owls have not had the same success. Of 135 qualified programs, they rank 110th in conference championships, 109th in wins, 120th in record, and 105th in bowl games. Temple has never won a national championship or had a Heisman Trophy winner.

Who is favored in Oklahoma Sooners vs. Temple Owls?

Oklahoma enters Friday's matchup as a heavy favorite. The moneyline option is not available due to the vast gap in expectations between the two programs. The Sooners are a 42.5-point favorite and the over/under point spread sits at 57.5. It will be interesting to see if they can cover such a large spread.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Oklahoma Sooners Fan? Check out the latest Sooners depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.