Oklahoma State vs UCF Prediction, Odds and Picks - November 11 | NCAAF season 2023

Fans can expect an exciting Big 12 Conference matchup on Saturday afternoon as the No. 15 Oklahoma State Cowboys face off against the UCF Knights.

The Cowboys are playing well (7-2, 5-1 in Big 12) and are on a five-game winning streak after a 27-24 home win over the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday. The Knights (4-5, 1-5) are struggling a bit as they are coming off a 28-26 road win over the Cincinnati Bearcats.

Oklahoma State vs. UCF match details

Fixture: Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-2, 5-1) vs. UCF Knights (4-5, 1-5)

Date and Time: November 11, 2023, at 3:30 p.m. ET

Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, Florida

Oklahoma State vs. UCF betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Oklahoma State Cowboys -2.5 (-108) Over 65.5 (-110) -135 UCF Knights +2.5 (-112) Under 65.5 (-110) +114

Oklahoma State vs. UCF picks

The Oklahoma State Cowboys have been running the football exceptionally well, as they are tied for 36th in college football with 180.2 rushing yards per game.

Ollie Gordon II, a sophomore running back, has 174 rushing attempts for 1,225 yards (7.0 yards per attempt) and 12 rushing touchdowns. Averaging 230.3 rushing yards in his last three games, take the under on his rushing yards as this number is going to be way too high.

The UCF Knights have been one of the most elite rushing teams as they are fourth in Division I with 227.1 rushing yards per game.

Senior running back RJ Harvey has been doing well as he posted 876 yards on 146 rushing attempts (6.0 yards per carry) while also running in nine touchdowns. With 100+ rushing yards in each of his last four games, go with the over in his rushing yards in this game.

Oklahoma State vs. UCF key injuries

Oklahoma State

Wide receiver Tayln Shettron: Undisclosed (Questionable)

Wide receiver Blaine Green: Undisclosed (Questionable)

Wide receiver Jaden Bray: Undisclosed (Questionable)

Linebacker Justin Wright: Redshirt (OUT)

Wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling: Arm (OUT)

UCF

Wide receiver Xavier Townsend: Undisclosed (OUT)

Wide receiver Chauncey Magwood: Redshirt (OUT)

Defensive back Dejordan Mask: Undisclosed (OUT)

Tight end Jordan Davis: Undisclosed (OUT)

Oklahoma State vs. UCF head-to-head

This will be the first-ever meeting between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the UCF Knights.

Oklahoma State vs. UCF prediction

There is a reason why the Oklahoma State Cowboys are 6-3 against the spread while the UCF Knights are 3-6 against the spread. Oklahoma State has the more prolific offensive team and should be able to control the game here. This is only a 2.5-point spread in this game so don't hesitate to take the Cowboys in this game to win by at least a field goal.

Prediction: Oklahoma State Cowboys -2.5