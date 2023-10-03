Week 6 of the college football season will see the Red River Rivalry take place. The No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners take on the No. 3 Texas Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas, on Saturday, Oct. 7, at noon ET.

Oklahoma is on the road in this Big 12 game. The Sooners are a perfect 5-0 (2-0) entering this matchup and are coming off a 50-20 home win last Saturday over the Iowa State Cyclones. The Longhorns are also undefeated at 5-0 (2-0) and are coming off a solid 40-14 home victory against the Kansas Jayhawks last Saturday.

Oklahoma vs. Texas: Prediction

The Oklahoma Sooners have been an incredible offensive team as they are third in the nation with 47.4 points per game thus far. Senior quarterback Dillon Gabriel has been excelling, as he is 118-of-157 (75.2 completion percentage) for 1,593 yards with 15 touchdowns and two interceptions.

Their defense has been one of the best in the sport as well, and their 10.8 points per game allowed is tied for fourth in the United States. It is essentially a no-fly zone against them as they have recorded 10 interceptions, 14 pass deflections, three forced fumbles and a pair of fumble recoveries.

The Longhorns have been doing extremely well on the offensive side of things, scoring 36 points per game, which is tied for 30th in college football. Sophomore quarterback Quinn Ewers has been playing remarkably this season, as he is 97-of-147 (66.0 completion percentage) for 1,358 yards with 10 touchdown passes to only a single interception. They also have a strong running back with sophomore Jonathan Brooks recording 86 rushes for 597 yards (6.9 yards per attempt) with five rushing touchdowns.

The defense for Texas has been doing an outstanding job, as they are giving up 12.8 points per game, which is tied for 12th in college football. They are doing well at applying pressure as they have 13 total sacks, 11 pass deflections, six interceptions, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

Prediction: Oklahoma 28-25

Oklahoma vs. Texas betting tips

Oklahoma is 5-0 against the spread this season.

Texas is 3-2 against the spread this season.

Oklahoma has had the over hit in five of their last eight games.

Texas has had the over hit in six of their previous nine games.

Oklahoma vs. Texas head-to-head

This Big 12 rivalry is something that has been going on for a very long time, as this is the 119th matchup between these programs. It has been relatively close overall, as the Longhorns hold a 63-50-5 record, including a monster 49-0 shutout win last season.

Where to watch Oklahoma vs. Texas

The game between the Sooners and the Longhorns will take place at noon ET and will be aired nationally on ABC. This means that the game is going to be available on basic cable, so there is no excuse to miss the action.