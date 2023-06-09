Ole Miss football camp 2023: Start dates, Timing and everything else you need to know

The Ole Miss football camp 2023 is happening, and here are the schedules and activities going down. Football camps are one of the biggest reasons to look forward to summer, and this article provides you with every detail you need.

The schedule includes eight different camp events across seven different days. The events are also of four different types, with each catering to different groups of participants.

Ole Miss Football camp schedule

The camp opened on June 2 with the Friday Night Lights camp. On June 3, there was a seven-on-seven tournament for high school teams and the yearly offensive line/defensive line camp.

On Wednesday came the high school day camp to be followed by another edition of Friday Night Lights on Friday. A camp on June 14 for middle school participants will be followed by the last edition of Friday Night Lights on June 16. The annual Juice Fest camp will mark the close of the Ole Miss football camp.

Event types at the Ole Miss Football camp 2023

Events at the Ole Miss football camp 2023 are of four main types. The Friday Night Lights Camp is targeted at players from grades nine to 12. It is to assist them in improving their football skills and knowledge.

Kids in grades one to five get to participate in Little Kids Camp. Activities here are focused on providing fun and engaging avenues for the kids to learn the basics of football. Middle School Camp will cater for kids in grades six to eight. They get to improve on their knowledge and skills of the game.

A Special Needs Camp is available to provide inclusivity. All players from grade nine to college juniors are eligible.

Admission to the camp is at the cost of $40 for players beyond middle school. Those in middle school and grades below will be admitted upon the payment of a $100 cost. Teams participating in the seven-on-seven tournament will be registered with a payment of $350.

The Ole Miss coaching staff and players will be on hand.

