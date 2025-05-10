Ole Miss Football Recruiting Tracker: Every Commit, Offer & Visit (2025–2026)

Head coach Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels narrowly missed out on a spot in the college football playoff last season. Although it was a strong season as a whole, that playoff miss was a disappointment. As a result, the team has been working hard to ensure it has strong recruiting classes in the coming season.
The 2025 class was a strong one for the Rebels. They secured commitments from 47 total players, according to ESPN. That includes 13 four-star recruits and 10 three-star recruits. The top player in their class was wide receiver Caleb Cunningham. Here is an overview of how their 2026 class is shaping up.
Ole Miss Rebels 2026 football recruiting overview
According to 247 Sports, the Rebels had the 16th-best recruit class in 2025. The team will be looking to have a similarly strong class in 2026. The team has already secured commitments from a few top players, including three four-star recruits. Additionally, Kiffin has extended offers to several top players who have not yet committed to a team.
Top commits
Izayia Williams
Izayia Williams is the No. 4-ranked outside linebacker in the 2026 class, according to ESPN. He has committed to join the Rebels and is the top player in their 2026 class thus far. He attended Tavares High School in Tavares, Florida.
Damatrius Yates
Running back Damatruis Yates is another top commitment for the Rebels. He is the No. 11-ranked running back in his class and should help the ground game for Lane Kiffin's crew. He attended Kemper County High School in De Kalb, Mississippi.
Corey Barber
The most recent commitment to the Rebels is wide receiver Corey Barber. He narrowly eclipses the mark to be classified as a four-star recruit with an 80 rating from ESPN. He committed to the team on May 9.
Notable Offers
Lamar Brown
Defensive tackle Lamar Brown is the No. 1-ranked recruit in the 2026 class, according to ESPN. Ole Miss has extended an offer to him. However, almost all top schools have sent him offers, so his choice of school is still up in the air.
Jackson Cantwell
Offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell is another top recruit who has received an offer from Ole Miss. He would be a huge addition to the Ole Miss offensive line.
Derrek Cooper
The No. 1-ranked running back in his class, Derrek Cooper, has received an offer from the Rebels. He would help improve an already strong running back class that includes Damarius Yates.
Ole Miss football recent visits
Felix Ojo
Felix Ojo is the top recruit in the 2026 class to have gone on an official visit to Ole Miss. He is a five-star offensive tackle and visited the school on April 18.
Johnnie Bones
Four-star offensive tackle Johnnie Jones also went on an official visit on April 18. If the Rebels can add either of those two players, it would be a huge boost to the team's offensive line.
Mack Sutter
The most recent four-star recruit to visit the Rebels was Mack Sutter, who is classified simply as an athlete. He visited on April 25.
