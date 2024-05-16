Ole Miss football's top 10 returning players in 2024, ranked ft. Jaxson Dart

A season ago, the Ole Miss Rebels won 11 games, including the Peach Bowl and finished in the top-10. While Ole Miss lost some talent, plenty of the top Rebels are returning to Oxford in 2024.

In fact, here are 10 of the top Rebels who will be back at Ole Miss this fall:

Ole Miss football's top 10 returning players in 2024

Tight end Caden Prieskorn will be a key returnee for Ole Miss in 2024.

#10 Caden Davis, PK

A transfer from Texas A&M, Davis had an excellent season kicking for the Rebels. He connected on 18-of-23 field goal attempts, including 11-for-12 inside of 40 yards.

Davis hit a 56-yard kick. Additionally, in 87 kickoffs, he delivered 72 touchbacks. In the super-competitive SEC, Davis could be a massive weapon for the Rebels in 2024.

#9 Jordan Watkins, WR

A former Louisville standout, Watkins snagged 53 passes last year for the Rebels, good for 741 yards and three scores. He also returned a punt for a touchdown. One of three Rebels to catch 50 passes, Watkins could be in for a huge super senior season.

#8 Suntarine Perkins, LB

Perkins was outstanding last season as a freshman. He finished with 38 tackles, including 5.5 tackles for loss. Perkins had 3.5 sacks, which tied for third on Ole Miss's team. With another season of experience and strength, the six-foot-three linebacker could shine in 2024.

#7 Khari Coleman, LB

Coleman, six-foot-two, had transferred into Ole Miss from TCU. Last year, he had 48 tackles, sixth-best on Ole Miss's team. He also had 3.5 tackles for loss, including 2.5 sacks. Coleman added four additional QB hurries.

#6 Trey Washington, S

A five-foot-11 senior returnee, Washington led Ole Miss in tackles a year ago with 83 stops. He had two tackles for loss, a pair of pass break ups, a fumble forced and one recovered, and he tied with a team-high three interceptions.

#5 John Saunders, Jr., S

The six-foot-two transfer from Miami of Ohio finished third among Rebel defenders in tackles a year ago, with 65. Saunders had a pair of tackles for loss and broke up four passes. His three interceptions tied for the team lead a year ago.

#4 Jared Ivey, DE

The six-foot-five Ivey started his college career at Georgia Tech. He had a huge 2023 season for the Rebels, finishing with 46 tackles, including 11.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks.

He even had a scoop and score touchdown against Tulane. Ivey has got all-SEC level skills off the edge for the Rebel defense in 2024.

#3 Caden Preiskorn, TE

At six-foot-five and 255 pounds, Preiskorn is a mountain of a man. He has been a reliable pass catcher for Dart, snagging 30 balls for 449 yards and four scores in 2023.

Preiskorn is physical enough to help out on the periphery of the ground game but could be an even bigger red-zone presence in 2024.

#2 Tre Harris, WR

A six-foot-two transfer receiver from Louisiana Tech, Harris barely missed 1,000 yards last year in Oxford. He finished with 54 catches for 985 yards and eight touchdowns. Harris could have headed for the NFL but came back for one last season of college.

#1 Jaxson Dart, QB

The six-foot-two Dart is one of the top passers in the nation and passed up a potential NFL Draft shot to return to Oxford.

A season ago, Dart passed for 3,364 yards and 23 touchdowns. He rushed for another 590 yards and eight scores on the ground. Dart also impressed by throwing just five interceptions and should challenge for All-SEC honors this fall.

