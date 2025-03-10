Ole Miss Freshmen 2025: Top 3 breakout football players to watch out for ft. Caleb Cunningham

The 2025 recruiting class was a special one for Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels, with several top-tier prospects set to make an immediate impact in 2025. The Rebels' 2025 class is ranked 19th in the nation, 12th in the SEC and has an overall score of 90.00, according to On3.

Ad

Here are three standout 2025 recruits who have the potential to break out in their first season in Oxford.

Top 3 Ole Miss freshman football players to watch out for

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#3. Maison Dunn (CB)

Hailing from Tupelo, Mississippi, Maison Dunne is a 6-foot-2.5, 180 pounds cornerback who is ranked No. 133 nationally, No. 20 in his position and No. 5 overall in Mississippi. He enrolled on May 5, 2024.

He'll have a huge responsibility on his shoulder to potentially replace cornerback Trey Amos, who has declared for the 2025 NFL draft and is projected to be an early pick.

Ad

Trending

#2. Devin Harper (IOL)

The Rebels won Devin Harper's recruitment by flipping him from his initial commitment to LSU.

The interior offensive lineman went to Calvary Baptist Academy in Louisiana. He stands 6-4 tall and weighs 300 pounds. According to On3, he ranks No. 84 Nationally, No. 6 in his position and No. 3 in Louisiana.

#1. Caleb Cunningham (WR)

Caleb Cunningham is Ole Miss' top recruit from the class of 2025 for Lane Kiffin. The four-star prospect flipped his commitment from Alabama to sign with the Rebels in November. He's expected to make an immediate impression for the program in 2025, with the head coach lavishing praises on him.

Ad

"(Cunningham) could be huge," Kiffin said. "(Flipping him) was really big. He's a great player. At one point, obviously, it looked like he was leaving the state. We got him back. Great kid. Great family.

"We're in a position of need next year with losing so much there. We have very high expectations for him."

Ad

The 6-2, 180 pounds receiver will join Tre Harris, Jordan Watkins and Juice Wells to help the team thrive in 2025. Moreover, his inclusion would allow Ole Miss to transition well from above-mentioned seniors.

According to On3, Cunnighman is ranked No. 39 in the nation, No. 7 among wide receivers and No. 2 in Mississippi.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback