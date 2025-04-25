Ole Miss Players NFL Draft Projections: How many Rebel players will get selected in the 2025 Draft? 

Off an impressive season from Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss, the Rebel fan base will be watching the NFL Draft with extra interest. As the three-day spectacle proceeds, how many Rebels will hear their names called? With a Thursday possibility or two, there's plenty of Rebel players who could be selected. Here's the rundown on Ole Miss's NFL Draft considerations.

How many Ole Miss players will be picked in the 2025 Draft?

Defensive tackle Walter Nolen is a likely first-round pick in the draft. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Walter Nolen, DT

A transfer from Texas A&M, Nolen had 48 tackles, including 14 tackles for loss in his year at Ole Miss. At over 6-foot-3 and 300 pounds, Nolen has a pro body. He was a top-rated prospect out of high school who developed in each year of college. He's more explosive than most tackle prospects. Nolen is expected to be picked late in the first round, perhaps between 22nd and 25th.

Jaxson Dart, QB

An early transfer from USC, Dart had three excellent seasons running Lane Kiffin's squad. Dart passed for 11,970 yards and 81 touchdowns in his college career. Critics charge that Dart was a creature of Kiffin's offense, and that the RPO attack he ran in college wasn't a pro attack. Dart is projected to go perhaps at the end of the first round or early in the second round.

Trey Amos, CB

A two-time transfer, Amos took advantage of his senior season at Ole Miss. With 50 tackles and 16 passes defended, Amos played his way onto the NFL's radar. At just over 6-foot tall, with a 4.43-second 40-yard dash time, Amos is a highly regarded corner prospect, solidly among the top half dozen at the position. A late first or early second round selection is likely.

Tre Harris, WR

A transfer from Louisiana Tech, Harris had 900+ yards in each of his last three college seasons. He was having an All-American level season at Ole Miss but a groin injury ended his season with five games left. At over 6-foot-2, Harris has the total package as a receiver. He's projected as a late second round pick.

Princely Umanmielen, DE

A transfer from Florida, Umanmielen had a big senior season. He had 13.5 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks in his senior year, but had similar productivity as a junior at Florida. At 6-foot-4 and 240 pounds, Umanmielen runs a 4.7-second 40-yard drive.

JJ Pegues, DT

A two-year starter at Ole Miss, Pegues had 126 tackles and 28.5 tackles for loss. He also scored eight touchdowns as a goal-line fullback, which shows his raw athleticism. Pegues can improve his technique and will have to work to be an every-down type player. He figures to be a fourth or fifth-round pick.

Chris Paul Jr., LB

A linebacker transfer from Arkansas, Paul had an impressive senior season at Ole Miss. He finished with 88 tackles and 11 tackles for loss. At just over 6-foot in height, Paul's 4.63-second 40-yard dash gives him enough speed to be a playmaker. Paul figues to be a special teams standout and he's a likely fifth-round pick.

Jared Ivey, DE

After two years at Georgia Tech, Ivey came to Ole Miss. He amassed 165 career tackles and 33.5 tackles for loss. At nearly 6-foot-6 and 274 pounds, Ivey is an imposing player, but his 5.15-second 40-yard dash time does limit his effectiveness. Ivey figures to be a sixth or seventh-round pick.

What do you think of Ole Miss's Draft prospects? Share your take on the Rebels below in our comments section!

