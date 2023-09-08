Ole Miss at Tulane Prediction & Betting Tips - September 9 | College Football Week 2

Week 2 of the college football season is ready to begin as the 20th-ranked Ole Miss Rebels square off against the 24th-ranked Tulane Green Wave on Saturday at 3:30 pm ET inside Yulman Stadium in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The Rebels started the season with a 73-7 home win against Mercer Bears. The Green Wave also won 37-17 as they hosted the South Alabama Jaguars.

This game is going to be one of the most intriguing on the entire slate, so let's dive into what to expect.

Ole Miss vs. Tulane prediction

The Ole Miss Rebels have junior quarterback Jaxson Dart starting on the best foot he can as he went 18-for-23 for 334 yards with four touchdowns in Week 1. However, Tulane junior quarterback Michael Pratt went 14-of-15 for 294 yards with four touchdown passes himself.

These defenses both did a strong job at limiting running games last week as Ole Miss gave up 93 rushing yards while Tulane allowed 75 yards. The rushing defense is a huge reason why the total being as high as it is does not make a lot of sense.

With a hot day as the temperature of 94 degrees is expected for kickoff, this game will be a little more sluggish. Expect longer drives and not as many chunk plays to be happening while the offenses see a massive difference.

Expect Ole Miss to win the game, but the spread has a lot of value on Tulane covering 7.5 points.

Ole Miss vs. Tulane betting tips

Tulane has won 11 of its previous 13 games outright

Ole Miss has had the over hit in its previous four road games

Tulane has had the over hit in nine of its last 14 games

Ole Miss vs. Tulane head-to-head

This will be the 71st meeting between these two teams, but they have not played much in the 21st century. The most recent game saw Ole Miss win in 2021 with a 61-21 victory to now be on a 10-game winning streak.

Where to watch Ole Miss vs. Tulane

This should be a fun game to watch on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET. This battle of ranked programs will face off in Yulman Stadium and be televised on ESPN2 as well as ESPN+.