Ole Miss vs. Auburn prediction, odds and picks - October 21 | NCAAF season 2023

Another Week 8 SEC matchup will take place on Saturday evening between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Auburn Tigers.

The Rebels (5-1, 2-1 in SEC) are riding a two-game winning streak after a 27-20 home victory back on October 7 against the Arkansas Razorbacks. The Tigers (3-3, 0-3) are trying to snap out of a three-game losing streak after a 48-18 road defeat against the LSU Tigers on Saturday.

Ole Miss vs. Auburn Match Details

Fixture: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Auburn Tigers

Date and Time: October 21, 2023, at 7 p.m. EST

Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama

Ole Miss vs. Auburn Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Ole Miss Rebels -6.5 (-110) Over 56.5 (-110) -265 Auburn Tigers +6.5 (-110) Under 56.5 (-110) +215

Ole Miss vs. Auburn Picks

The Ole Miss Rebels have been one of the top passing teams in college football. They are currently 16th with 306.0 passing yards per game.

Junior quarterback Jaxson Dart has been doing extremely well as he is 107-of-167 (64.1 completion percentage) for 1,638 yards with 12 touchdowns compared to two interceptions. Coming off a game where he had just 153 passing yards, and with the extended break, he should be able to hit the over here.

The Auburn Tigers have been struggling in the passing game but are strong running the football as they are 27th in NCAA with 191.5 rushing yards per game.

Junior quarterback Payton Thorne is the program's leading rusher, as he has 50 rushing attempts for 225 yards (4.5 yards per carry) with a pair of touchdowns. He has run for 27 yards over the last two games, so expect the under on his rushing yards.

Ole Miss vs. Auburn Key Injuries

Ole Miss

Tight end Caden Prieskorn - Personal (Probable)

Wide receiver Jordan Watkins - Hand (Probable)

Wide receiver Zakhari Franklin - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Wide receiver Tre Harris - Lower body (Probable)

Tight end Hudson Wolfe - Shoulder (OUT)

Wide receiver Qua Davis - Undisclosed (OUT)

Auburn

Running back Damari Alston - Shoulder (Doubtful)

Wide receiver Ja'Varrius Johnson - Elbow (Questionable)

Defensive lineman Mosiah Nasili-Kite - Bicep (OUT)

Cornerback Keionte Scott - Ankle (OUT)

Linebacker Austin Keys - Thumb (OUT)

Ole Miss vs. Auburn Head-to-Head

This Ole Miss vs. Auburn game will be the 47th all-time matchup between these teams. Auburn is heading into this Week 8 matchup with a 35-11 all-time record against Ole Miss. However, the Rebels are coming off a 48-34 home win last October.

Ole Miss vs. Auburn Prediction

The Ole Miss Rebels have been doing extremely well, while the Auburn Tigers are winless in conference action thus far. Jaxson Dart should struggle a bit in this game and should be low-scoring. That gives the Tigers the advantage here.

Prediction: Auburn Tigers +6.5