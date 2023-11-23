The Egg Bowl between Ole Miss and Mississippi State is set to be played this Tuesday, closing both schools' regular season. The 2023 season of the two Mississippi giants couldn't be any more different, as the Ole Miss Rebels have a 9-2 record and are ranked No. 12 in the nation, while the Bulldogs have a record of 5-6 and sit near the bottom of the SEC West.

In Week 12, the Rebels defeated Lousiana Monroe 35-3 at home. Quarterback Jaxson Dart had an amazing game, throwing for 310 yards with three touchdown passes and no interceptions. Dayton Wade was their lead receiver, with 108 yards and one touchdown catch in seven receptions.

Signal-caller Jaxson Dart is having a pretty good year, with 2889 passing yards, 19 touchdowns and five interceptions. His 79.4 QBR ranks 14th in the FBS.

For their part, the Mississippi State Bulldogs defeated Southern Mississippi 41-20. Quarterback Will Rogers threw for 144 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions. The bulk of the Bulldogs' offensive yards came from a committee running effort that yielded 238 yards. Jeffery Pittman was their leading runner, recording 98 rushing yards with one touchdown.

Will Rogers has had a mediocre season, throwing for 1419 yards, with 12 touchdowns and four interceptions. His 46.0 QBR ranks 99th among signal-callers in the FBS.

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State Head-to-Head

The Rebels have the upper hand here, with a record of 64-46-6 in 119 encounters.

How long has the Egg Bowl rivalry between Ole Miss and Mississippi State been going on?

The Egg Bowl goes back to October 28, 1901, when the Bulldogs defeated the Rebels 17-0 at Starkville.

When was the last time Ole Miss beat Mississippi State?

The Rebels last got the upper hand in 2021, when on November 25th they defeated the Bulldogs 31-21. Last year, in 2022, the Bulldogs won 24-22 at Oxford.

Who's the favorite for the Egg Bowl?

The Rebels are this year's favorites by 10 points. That's not surprising considering the season Lane Kiffin's men are having.