Ole Miss vs Mississippi State prediction, odds and picks - November 23 | NCAAF season 2023

The regular season finale in the SEC happens on Thanksgiving evening as the 13th-ranked Ole Miss Rebels will face off against the Mississippi State Bulldogs inside Davis Wade Stadium.

The Rebels (9-2, 5-2 SEC) are playing well and are coming off a 35-3 home win over the UL Monroe Warhawks on Saturday. The Bulldogs (5-6, 1-6) are struggling but were able to secure a home win on Saturday as they defeated the Southern Miss Golden Eagles 41-20.

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State game details

Fixture: Ole Miss Rebels (9-2, 5-2) vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-6, 1-6)

Date and Time: November 23, 2023 at 7:30 pm ET

Venue: Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi

Ole Miss vs Mississippi State betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Ole Miss Rebels -10.5 (-110) Over 55.5 (-110) -450 Mississippi State Bulldogs +10.5 (-110) Under 55.5 (-110) +360

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State picks

The Ole Miss Rebels have been one of the best passing offenses in the nation, as they are 16th with 293.0 rushing yards per game.

Junior quarterback Jaxson Dart has been doing well as he is 194-of-292 (66.4 completion percentage) for 2,889 yards with 19 touchdowns and five interceptions. With five passing touchdowns over the last three games, expect to see him hit the over on his passing touchdowns total.

The Mississippi State Bulldogs also have struggled to run the ball at a decent level throughout the season, as they are 77th in the country with 151.4 rushing yards per game.

Senior running back Jo'Quavious Marks has been doing alright, as he has 109 carries for 534 yards (4.9 yards per attempt) with four rushing touchdowns. He has averaged 38 rushing yards in his last three games so go with the under here.

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State key injuries

Ole Miss

Quarterback Jaxson Dart: Undisclosed (Questionable)

Wide receiver Zahari Franklin: Undisclosed (Questionable)

Wide recevier Qua Davis: Undisclosed (Questionable)

Mississippi State

Defensive lineman Kalvin Dinkins: Undisclosed (OUT)

Defensive lineman Trevion Williams: Undisclosed (OUT)

Safety Ja'Kobi Albert: Knee (OUT)

Tight end Geor'Quarius Spivey: Eligibility (OUT)

Tight end Seydou Traore: Eligibility (OUT)

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State head-to-head

This is game number 118 for the Ole Miss Rebels and the Mississippi State Bulldogs and the Rebels hold a 64-47-6 all-time record against the Bulldogs. Mississippi State won last season as Mississippi State won 24-22 in Oxford.

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State prediction

These teams typically get involved in close contests and this should be a one-possession game. Their defenses have been very similar throughout the last handful of games as the Rebels are allowing 30 points in their previous three games while the Bulldogs are giving 25 points in their last five games. Go with the Mississippi State Bulldogs to cover the spread.

Prediction: Mississippi State Bulldogs +10.5