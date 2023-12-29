Ole Miss vs Penn State Prediction, Odds and Picks - Dec. 30 | Peach Bowl

The No. 11 Ole Miss Rebels will be facing off against the No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday afternoon in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

The Rebels are currently 10-2 this season and ended the regular season on a two-game winning streak after a 17-7 road win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs. The Nittany Lions are also 10-2 and on a two-game winning streak after picking up a 42-0 road win over the Michigan State Spartans.

Ole Miss vs Penn State: Game Details

Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels (10-2) vs Penn State Nittany Lions (10-2)

Date & Time: Saturday, Dec. 30 at 12:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

Ole Miss vs Penn State: Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Ole Miss Rebels +4.5 (-110) Over 48.5 (-110) +170 Penn State Nittany Lions -4.5 (-110) Under 48.5 (-110) -200

Ole Miss vs Penn State: Picks

The Ole Miss Rebels are doing pretty well throwing the football as they are 26th in the nation with 276.6 passing yards per game. Junior quarterback Jaxson Dart has been doing well throughout the year as he is 208-of-318 (65.4 completion percentage) for 2,985 yards with 20 passing touchdowns to five interceptions. With only four passing touchdowns in his previous three games, expect the under on his passing touchdowns.

The Penn State Nittany Lions have been one of the top rushing teams throughout the year as they are sitting at 27th place in 186.7 rushing yards per game. Sophomore running back Kaytron Allen has been playing well throughout the year as he has 162 rushing attempts for 851 yards (5.3 yards per carry) with six rushing touchdowns while also being involved in 14 catches for 81 yards (5.8 yards per reception) with a touchdown catch. Expect him to find the end zone in this game as an anytime scorer.

Ole Miss vs Penn State: Head-to-head

This will be the first game ever between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Penn State Nittany Lions so this should be intriguing.

Players Unavailable

With bowl games, each side will have players sit out because of the NFL draft, injuries, or transfer portal, and the Liberty Bowl will be no different:

Ole Miss

Spencer Sanders, QB (Eligibility)

Zakhari Franklin, WR (Undisclosed)

Qua Davis, WR (Undisclosed)

Cedric Melton, OT (Transfer Portal)

Demarko Williams, S (Transfer Portal)

Isheem Young, DB (Transfer Portal)

Caden Costa, K (Transfer Portal)

Rayf Vinson, S (Transfer Portal)

Kyirin Heath, TE (Transfer Portal)

Jayvontay Conner, TE (Transfer Portal)

Bralon Brown, WR (Transfer Portal)

JJ Henry, WR (Transfer Portal)

Jeremiah Dillon, WR (Transfer Portal)

Cedrick Nicely, OT (Transfer Portal)

Penn State

Jace Tutty, CB (Transfer Portal)

Alex Bacchetta, P (Transfer Portal)

Christian Driver, S (Transfer Portal)

Ole Miss vs Penn State: Prediction

The Ole Miss Rebels have played well but there are way too many players missing this game for them to do well. The Penn State Nittany Lions finished the regular season third in all of college football with just 11.4 points per game allowed so they should dominate on that side of the ball. There is a reason why the Nittany Lions are 9-3 against the spread this season so go with the Penn State Nittany Lions to cover the spread.

Prediction: Penn State Nittany Lions -4.5

