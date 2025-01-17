Omari Evans Transfer Portal Prospects: 5 possible destinations for the Penn State WR

Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Omari Evans has entered the transfer portal, having informed On3 of his plans on Tuesday. Evans enters the portal on the heels of a career season in his junior year with the Nittany Lions, finishing the season with 21 catches for 415 yards and five touchdowns.

He was inconsistent in the College Football Playoff though, as he drew blanks against SMU and Notre Dame in between a two-catch, 55-yard, one-touchdown game against Boise State. In his defense, it was the entire wide receiver group that didn’t show up in that semifinal game against the Fighting Irish.

The Nittany Lions have added a group of wide receivers to this transfer portal, namely Kyron Hudson from USC and Devonte Ross from Troy along with a few more from this year’s recruiting class. The wideouts for quarterback Drew Allar next season will likely be very different, so it made sense for his top wideouts like Evans and fellow junior Harrison Wallace III to enter the transfer portal.

Despite Evans’ supposed disappearing act in the playoffs, his overall body of work this season has proven that he is a capable wide receiver, and he will not be short of prospects come this offseason. He will have one year of eligibility remaining and we look at five potential destinations for the Texas native.

5 Transfer Portal landing spots for Omari Evans

#1, Michigan Wolverines

The Michigan Wolverines ranked 131st in the NCAA in passing offense last season, and now they have kicked their rebuild in full gear. They have signed their quarterback of the future in five-star recruit Bryce Underwood and added veteran Mikey Keene to be a mentor and show him the ropes of the college game.

Looking at weapons, they have added Anthony Sampson from Massachusetts and Donaven McCulley from Indiana. They could stand pat and call it a day on their search in their portal, but Omari Evans is too tasty a prospect for them to pass up. His speed would help them greatly and with him and McCulley on the outside, plus Sampson at the slot, this wide receiver corps suddenly looks so formidable.

#2, Nebraska Cornhuskers

Matt Rhule’s offense emphasizes throwing the ball, so he needs capable receivers to get that done. Rhule has given Dylan Raiola the keys to this offense and he has shown himself to be capable, but he needs to take it to the next level. Raiola doesn’t want a repeat of his 13 touchdown-11 interception season so he needs better receivers to compliment his cannon of an arm.

The Cornhuskers have added their first true wideout in Dane Key before Christmas and adding Omari Evans would give Rhule his two-headed monster on the outside.

#3, Oregon Ducks

The number one-seeded Oregon Ducks will want to forget their stint in the College Football Playoff as quickly as possible and address a lot of issues on their roster. Their quarterback room is still in flux and while they have a few prospects lined up, they also need to address their receiving corps.

Wide receivers Tez Johnson and Traeshon Holden are gone, as is tight end Terrance Ferguson, which means three of their four top weapons in terms of yardage need to be replaced. So far they have only added Malik Benson from Florida State so Omari Evans has got to be on their radar when they scour the transfer portal for weapons to pair with their still-to-be-named quarterback for 2025.

#4, North Carolina Tar Heels

We all know new head coach Bill Belichick does not like playing rookies, preferring to work with veterans instead. New commit Bryce Baker is a four-star recruit and could be looking at a starting role with Jacolby Criswell entering the transfer portal, so he will need capable receivers to help him out. Evans would fit the bill and help speed up the development of Baker as he adjusts to the college game.

#5, TCU Horned Frogs

Omari Evans is a Texas native who hails from Killeen, which is just around a two-hour drive from Fort Worth. So this is a logical choice if he wants the comforts of home.

Three of TCU's top four receivers from last season in Jack Bech, Savion Wiliams and J. P. Richardson are now gone. Bech and Williams have declared for the draft, while Richardson has finished his last year of eligibility respectively so the Horned Frogs would want to shore up that wide receiver room.

TCU has added Jordan Dwyer and Joseph Manjack IV from the transfer portal, but adding another weapon like Evans would add a new dynamic to Sonny Dykes’ offense.

