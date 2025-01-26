Omarion Hampton 2025 NFL draft: Top 3 landing spots for UNC RB ft. Pittsburgh Steelers

North Carolina Tar Heels running back Omarion Hampton won't be returning to college football next season since he has declared for the 2025 NFL draft. Hampton is one of the top running backs in the 2025 class and is projected to be a borderline first-round pick.

Hampton built on a stellar 2023 season in 2024. He had 281 carries for 1,660 yards and 15 touchdowns. Pro Football Focus ranks him second-best running back in his class, only behind Boise State's Ashton Jeanty. Several teams could be interested in him when the draft comes around in April.

Three potential landing spots for Omarion Hampton

#1 Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in an odd situation since they appear to constantly make the playoffs but never do much once there. They are looking for some youthful talent, particularly in the running back position. Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren lifted the team this season, but both are set to become free agents.

As a result, the Steelers will need to find affordable running backs. Drafting Omarion Hampton with their first-round pick would make sense. There is a good chance Hampton will still be available when the Steelers draft their 21st pick.

#2 Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers are a team that had its offense carried by the play of quarterback Justin Herbert throughout most of the season. Giving him some relief in the form of strong running back play would do wonders for the offense.

J.K. Dobbins was their best running back this past season and performed well when available. However, he suffered from injuries and missed most of the second half of the season. He is also slated to be a free agent. As a result, it would make sense for them to draft a young RB with the 22nd pick.

#3 Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens had one of the best running backs in football this past season, Derrick Henry. However, his contract is expiring after the 2025 season. The Ravens may extend Henry, but it will not be cheap.

As a result, the Ravens need to prepare for every possibility. Drafting Omarion Hampton would make sense in that scenario.

