Oregon football recruiting: 3 players Dan Lanning could secure on 2025 national signing day

The Oregon Ducks were the only FBS team to finish the season undefeated and win a conference title. However, they fell short of their ultimate goal of winning the national championship after suffering a blowout loss to Ohio State in the Rose Bowl.

Dan Lanning’s squad remains a contender, though they will need to replace key players such as Dillon Gabriel, Tez Johnson and Jordan Burch. The Ducks bolstered their roster through the transfer portal, adding top safety Dillon Thieneman. They also boast the nation’s fifth-ranked recruiting class, according to 247Sports.

While most of their work was done by the first official Signing Day in December, Dan Lanning and the Ducks could still add more prospects to a class that currently includes three five-star and 14 four-star recruits. Here are three athletes who could find their way to Eugene in February.

3 athletes Oregon could recruit in National Signing Day

#3. Peyton Nelson, Athlete

A versatile prospect from St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Peyton Nelson is projected to play either running back or defensive back at the next level. He holds 12 offers, including one from Maryland, making it possible that he stays close to home.

If he opts to leave the East Coast, Oregon would be a strong landing spot. While he may not contribute immediately, Nelson could provide valuable depth for the future.

#2. Ty Haywood, Offensive Tackle

The highest-rated uncommitted player in the class, Haywood is not expected to end up at Oregon. However, he has an offer, keeping the Ducks in contention.

The only five-star recruit still available, Haywood would likely earn immediate playing time in Eugene. He has outstanding size, strength and technique, though his footwork could improve.

If Oregon manages to land him, they would solidify a tackle spot both now and in the future.

#1. Caden Butler, Wide Receiver

Caden Butler is a speedy wide receiver from Olathe, Kansas who is considered among the top targets left for the Ducks. He recorded a 4.53-second 40-yard dash, a time that could improve with college training.

Butler excels at tracking the ball, making contested catches and maintaining awareness near the sidelines. Oregon’s high-powered offense would be an ideal fit for his skill set.

However, Butler is considering at least nine schools, including Colorado and Washington, meaning the Ducks face stiff competition.

