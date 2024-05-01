Oregon QB 2024: Who will replace Bo Nix for QB1 spot? Taking a closer look at Ducks' depth chart 

The Oregon Ducks are looking for a new starting quarterback this season after Bo Nix was selected in the 2024 NFL draft. While the program went into the NCAA transfer portal to address the quarterback room and get some different voices in there, it seems as if the question of who is under center has been answered.

However, coach Dan Lanning has not declared one of the quarterbacks on the roster as his starter.

Which quarterback is going to be the starter when the season begins in four months against the Idaho Vandals? Let's take a closer look at the quarterbacks who make the most sense and explain what their roles should look like for the 2024 college football season.

Who will be the starting quarterback for the Oregon Ducks?

Redshirt senior Dillon Gabriel has transferred to the Oregon Ducks and is expected to be the starting quarterback for the program. He was the quarterback for the Oklahoma Sooners for the last two seasons and did well last year as he finished fourth in college football with an 87.0 QBR. Gabriel went 266 of 384 (69.3%) for 3,660 yards with 3 touchdowns to six interceptions.

The job is essentially guaranteed to be his, but stranger things can and have happened.

Dante Moore

Another transfer quarterback was from a different Pac-12 program as sophomore Dante Moore came from the UCLA Bruins. He struggled last season as he finished 2023 114 of 213 (53.5%) for 1,610 yards with 11 touchdowns to nine interceptions. He could use a year sitting behind Gabriel under his learning tree to become a better quarterback.

Austin Novosad

Sophomore Austin Novosad is the only quarterback on this list who was with the program last season. He came in at the end of games last season and went 9-for-11 for 52 yards. Novosad is going to be the third-string quarterback as he is not going to be seeing the field much, if at all, this season.