Bo Nix and Oregon are in the midst of a battle with the Colorado Buffaloes and Deion Sanders. This clash has been tagged as one to watch in week 4 of the college football season in 2023. And both teams know the importance of the game very well.

Maybe that is the reason that the Oregon QB's wife, Izzy Smoke, thought to invoke a higher power to motivate her husband. As Bo Nix eyes a blowout against the Buffaloes, Izzy quotes a powerful message. That might just be the most powerful motivation Nix could have asked for.

So what did Izzy say in her message and how is her husband responding to it?

Bo Nix gets a powerful Bible message from wife, Izzy Smoke

Just before the week 4 clash between Oregon and Colorado kicked off, the Ducks QB Bo Nix's wife sent a message from the scripture.

She quoted the Bible with a photo she shared with Nix through her Instagram story, basically telling him that God will always be with him.

"Fear not, for I am with you. Do not be dismayed, for I am your GOD. I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my righteous right hand: Isaiah 41:10," Smoke wrote with the photo, tagging her husband.

As far as the first two quarters of the game are concerned, the message seems to have motivated Nix immensely. What was billed as a close fight is slowly turning out to be a blowout. Can Deion Sanders find a way to stop Bo Nix and get his own offense going?

Deion Sanders and Colorado facing a hard time

Bo Nix and the Oregon Ducks established early who the actual boss on the field is. And as the game goes on, the talent gap between the two teams has certainly come to the fore.

It could very well turn out to be a complete blowout, quite like what happened last year when these two teams clashed before the Deion Sanders era started.

The Ducks have found the end zone four times already in the first half, racing the score to 28-0. Coach Prime doesn't seem to have any way to stop Nix, who has three touchdowns to his name already. Where will the scoreline end up?

So history is repeating itself, even though the Buffaloes are a much better team than in the past. But they just don't have a way to compete at the moment. Will the second half be any different?