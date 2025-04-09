Oregon spring game 2025: Top 5 players to watch out for in Dan Lanning's team ft. Dante Moore

The Oregon Ducks are not doing away with their spring game this year, unlike several top schools. The Ducks are hoping for a big season in 2025 following a successful campaign in which they won the Big Ten championship and made an appearance in the College Football Playoff.

Ad

Dan Lanning will get a feel of his team's readiness for the upcoming season in the spring game. The Oregon spring game is scheduled to be held on April 26 at the Autzen Stadium.

Five Oregon players to watch out for in the spring game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#1. Dante Moore, QB

Dante Moore is widely anticipated to take over as the starting quarterback for Oregon in the 2025 college football season. This marks a new era for the Ducks in terms of quarterback play.

Ad

Trending

The Ducks were settled at the position, with Bo Nix and Dillon Gabriel as starters in the last three seasons. However, a less experienced player takes the mantle this time, with many waiting to see what he has to offer in the spring game.

#2. Makhi Hughes, RB

Makhi Hughes is one of Oregon's biggest acquisitions from the transfer portal this offseason. The running back teams up with the Ducks following a noteworthy tenure at Tulane.

Ad

Hughes comes in as a replacement for NFL-bound Jordan James. In the 2024 season, James spearheaded the Duck's run game, recording over 1,000 rushing yards. How Hughes will step into his shoes is something that the Ducks faithful will be waiting to see in the spring game.

#3. Matayo Uiagalelei, DE

Matayo Uiagalelei became a more important player on Oregon's defense in the 2024 college football season. Having gained meaningful game time as a freshman in 2023, his development continued along the expected trajectory.

Ad

Entering his junior season, and what could be his last, there are a lot of expectations for Uiagalelei in 2025. Fans will be eager to see his offseason growth when the spring game kicks off.

#4. Dillon Thieneman, DB

Dillon Thieneman is another big acquisition by the Ducks from the transfer portal. The defensive back played two seasons at Purdue before choosing to continue his career in Eugene this offseason.

Thieneman comes as a major addition to Dan Lanning's defense for the upcoming season as the Ducks aim to challenge for the national championship again. Many fans will be waiting to see what he can do on April 26.

Ad

#5, Dakorien Moore, WR

Dakorien Moore is undoubtedly Oregon's biggest commit in the class of 2025. The five-star prospect is rated as the consensus top wide receiver in the class, creating a high level of expectation as he arrives in Eugene.

With Tez Johnson and Traeshon Holding heading to the NFL, Moore comes as a solid partner to Evan Stewart at the wide receiver position. Fans are waiting to see him in the spring game, with hopes that he can deliver the level of performance that star WR Jeremiah Smith delivered for Ohio State in 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Farouk Yusuf Farouk Yusuf is a journalist who covers College Football and College Basketball at Sportskeeda and previously worked with the NBA and NFL departments.



A lover of history, Farouk loves throwbacks, but he also likes pondering what the future might hold for the college sports landscape.



Farouk's favorite college players of all time are Johnny Manziel and Reggie Bush, while his favorite teams are Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Michigan and Georgia. Tua Tagovailoa's game-winning touchdown pass to Devonta Smith in the 2016 national championship game remains his favorite college sports moment.



Aside from writing, Farouk is also a visual artist, web developer, UI/UX designer, graphic designer, photographer, and crafter. Know More