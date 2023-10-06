Oregon State vs. California Prediction & Betting Tips - October 7 | College Football Week 6

We have a battle of Pac-12 teams in Week 6 as the 15th-ranked Oregon State Beavers travel to California Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 7, to face the California Golden Bears at 10:00 p.m. ET.

The Beavers are 4-1 (1-1) up to this point and are coming off a 21-7 home win over the Utah Utes last Friday. The Golden Bears are 3-2 (1-1) right now and are coming off a 24-21 home win last Saturday against the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Oregon State vs. California prediction

The Oregon State Beavers have been doing well on the offensive, averaging 35.8 points on 439.2 total yards (233.2 passing, 206 rushing). Junior quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is performing well in his first year with the program, as he is 73-of-127 (57.5 completion percentage) for 1,032 yards with eight touchdowns and four interceptions.

Their defense is clicking, giving up 15.6 points on 301.2 total yards per game (234 passing, 67.2 rushing). They are getting to the quarterback as they record 17 total sacks, three interceptions, seven forced fumbles, and four fumble recoveries. Junior linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold has done incredibly well with 42 total tackles (16 solo, 26 assisted), one sack, and a pair of interceptions up to this point.

The Golden Bears' offense has been doing decently well, averaging 31 points on 430 total yards per game (217.8 passing, 212.2 rushing). The balanced offensive attack does well, but sophomore quarterback Sam Jackson V needs to improve. He is 52-of-97 (52.6 completion percentage) for 556 yards with five touchdowns and a pair of interceptions. Their running game has been doing exceptionally well with sophomore running back Jaydn Ott, who has 83 rushes for 471 yards (5.7 yards per carry) and five rushing touchdowns.

The California defense has been struggling a bit more this season, and they are giving up 26.4 points on 360.2 total yards per game (261.6 passing, 98.6 rushing). They are not getting to the quarterback but are dominating by forcing takeaways. The Golden Bears have seven sacks, seven interceptions, seven forced fumbles, and six fumble recoveries.

Prediction: Oregon State 35-21

Oregon State vs. California betting tips

Oregon State is 3-2 ATS this season

California is currently 2-3 ATS up to this point of the year

The Beavers have hit the over in seven of their last 13 games

The Golden Bears have hit the over in seven of their previous 12 games

Oregon State vs. California head-to-head

This will be the 76th game between the Oregon State Beavers and the California Golden Bears. California holds a slim advantage as they have a 39-36 record against Oregon State. These teams have played annually; last year, the Beavers picked up a 38-10 home victory.

Where to watch Oregon State vs. California

Saturday's matchup will be aired on the Pac-12 Network. It will also be available on ESPN+ if you cannot access it on television.