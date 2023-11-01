Oregon State vs. Colorado prediction, odds and picks - November 4 | NCAAF season 2023

The 16th-ranked Oregon State Beavers have a Pac-12 clash on Saturday night in Week 10 as they are going up against the Colorado Buffaloes. The Beavers are playing incredibly well (6-2, 3-2 in Pac-12) and are coming off a 27-24 road loss on Saturday against the Arizona Wildcats.

The Buffaloes (4-4, 1-4) are on a two-game losing streak after a 28-16 road loss against the UCLA Bruins on Saturday.

Oregon State vs. Colorado: Game details

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Fixture: Oregon State Beavers (6-2, 3-2) vs. Colorado Buffaloes (4-4, 1-4)

Date and Time: November 4, 2023, at 10 p.m. EST

Venue: Folsom Field

Oregon State vs. Colorado: Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Oregon State Beavers -13 (-112) Over 62.5 (-110) -600 Colorado Buffaloes +13 (-108) Under 62.5 (-110) +440

Oregon State vs. Colorado: Picks

The Oregon State Beavers have been an offensive force this season as they are 29th in college football with 187.1 rushing yards per game.

Sophomore running back Damien Martinez has been playing extremely well as he has 119 rushing attempts for 763 yards (6.4 yards per carry) with 3 rushing touchdowns, while adding seven receptions for 66 yards (9.4 yards per catch). Expect 100+ rushing yards in this game out of Martinez as he should take full advantage of this Buffs defense.

The Colorado Buffaloes have been doing extremely well passing the football. They are currently sixth in the nation and averaging 330.0 passing yards per game.

Junior quarterback Shedeur Sanders has been doing very well for himself under center as he is 246-of-346 (71.1 completion percentage) for 2,637 yards with 22 touchdowns to 3 interceptions. He has 7 touchdown passes in his last three games so go with the under on his passing touchdowns in this matchup.

Oregon State vs. Colorado: Key Injuries

Oregon State

Wide receiver Tastean Reddcks - Undisclosed (OUT)

Linebacker Makiya Tongue - Leg (OUT)

Colorado

Tight end Louis Passarello - Knee (OUT)

Oregon State vs. Colorado: Head-to-Head

This is the 14th game between Oregon State and Colorado. The Beavers have a 7-6 all-time advantage in this game and are coming off a 42-9 home victory last season in their previous meeting.

Oregon State vs. Colorado: Prediction

The Colorado Buffaloes have been faltering lately and with coach Deion Sanders suggesting their offensive line is struggling, this is going to be a tough ask for them. Oregon State is one of the top teams in the nation and the Buffs are going to struggle to stop Damien Martinez on the ground. Go with Oregon State to win by multiple touchdowns in this game.

Prediction: Oregon State Beavers -13