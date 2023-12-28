Oregon State vs Notre Dame Prediction, Odds and Picks - Dec. 29 | Sun Bowl

The 19th-ranked Oregon State Beavers are getting ready to face off against the 16th-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Sun Bowl on Friday afternoon.

The Beavers (8-4) ended the season on a two-game losing streak after a 31-7 road loss against the Oregon Ducks. The Fighting Irish finished with a two-game winning streak to end the regular season with a 9-3 record. They picked up a 56-23 road victory over the Stanford Cardinal.

Oregon State vs Notre Dame: Game Details

Matchup: Oregon State Beavers (8-4) vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-3)

Date & Time: Friday, Dec. 29 at 2:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Sun Bowl in El Paso, TX

Oregon State vs Notre Dame: Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Oregon State Beavers +6.5 (-110) Over 41.5 (-115) +190 Notre Dame Fighting Irish -6.5 (-110) Under 41.5 (-105) -225

Oregon State vs Notre Dame: Picks

The Oregon State Beavers have been doing well throughout the season on the running side as they are 35th in the nation with 180.8 rushing yards per game.

Sophomore running back Damien Martinez is questionable for this game. This season, he finished with 194 rushing attempts for 1,185 yards (6.1 yards per carry) with nine rushing touchdowns. With three of his previous four games having more than 110 rushing yards, expect him to hit the over on his rushing yards.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are also a great team running the football as they are currently 32nd in the country with 181.5 rushing yards per game.

Junior running back Audric Estime has done well in 2023 as he recorded 210 carries for 1,341 yards (6.4 yards per attempt) with 18 rushing touchdowns. With nine rushing touchdowns in his previous four games, expect Estime to find the end zone at some point in this game.

Oregon State vs Notre Dame: Head-to-head

These teams are facing each other for the third time but have not played since 2004. The Beavers won both matchups, so things are going to be interesting with two relatively unknown opponents.

Players Unavailable

Each side has players sitting out because of the NFL draft, injuries, or transfer portal.

Oregon State

Easton Mascarenas, LB (Transfer Portal)

Akili Arnold, S (Transfer Portal)

Jack Velling, TE (Transfer Portal)

Jermod McCoy, CB (Transfer Portal)

Aidan Chiles, QB (Transfer Portal)

DJ Uiagalelei, QB (Transfer Portal)

Jake Overman, TE (Transfer Portal)

Josh McCormick, K (Transfer Portal)

Atticus Sappington, K (Transfer Portal)

Tastean Reddicks, WR (Undisclosed)

Makiya Tongue, LB (Leg)

Notre Dame

Sam Hartman, QB (NFL Draft)

Mitchell Evans, TE (Knee)

Kevin Bauman, TE (Knee)

Antonio Carter II, CB (Transfer Portal)

Holden Staes, TE (Transfer Portal)

Braylon James, WR (Transfer Portal)

Joey Tanona, OT (Transfer Portal)

Ryan Barnes, DB (Transfer Portal)

Rico Flores Jr., WR (Transfer Portal)

Ramon Henderson, CB (Transfer Portal)

Tobias Merriweather, WR (Transfer Portal)

Aidan Keanaaina, DL (Transfer Portal)

NaNa Osafo-Mensah, EDGE (Transfer Portal)

Zeke Correll, OL (Transfer Portal)

Chris Tyree, RB (Transfer Portal)

Michael Carmody, OT (Transfer Portal)

Oregon State vs Notre Dame: Prediction

These offenses to end the regular season are not even in the same level as Oregon State is averaging 13.5 points in their previous two games while Notre Dame is scoring 45.5 points in their last four games. Both teams are going to be without their star quarterback, and Notre Dame should still be able to dominate.

The status of Damien Martinez is unknown, but Audric Estime will be dominant on the ground, which is a huge plus for the program. Overall, go with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to cover the spread in this game.

Prediction: Notre Dame Fighting Irish -6.5

