Oregon State vs. Washington State Prediction & Betting Tips - September 23 | College Football Week 4

We have a battle of the undefeated Pac-12 ranked teams in Week 4 as the 14th-ranked Oregon State Beavers travel to Martin Stadium on Saturday, September 23 at 7:00 p.m. ET against the 21st-ranked Washington State Cougars. Both teams are off to great starts as they have begun the year with a 3-0 record before beginning conference play.

The Beavers are coming off a home win on Saturday against the San Diego State Aztecs 26-9. The Cougars are also coming off a massive victory on Saturday at home as they defeated the Northern Colorado Bears by a final score of 64-21.

Oregon State vs. Washington State Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

The two teams have faced off 107 times in all competitions. The Cougars hold the advantage with a 56-46-3 record against the Beavers. However, Oregon State won the most recent game in 2022 as they picked up a 24-10 home victory.

Oregon State is 2-1 against the spread this season

Washington State is 2-1 against the spread this season

Oregon State has hit the under in five of the last six games

Washington State has hit the under in eight of the previous 13 games

Oregon State vs. Washington State Prediction

The offense for Oregon State has been crushing it as they are averaging 41 points on 466 total yards per game. Junior quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has been doing well in his first season with the program as he is 42-of-68 (61.8 completion percentage) for 630 yards with six touchdowns and two interceptions. He also is a force in running with the football as he has 13 rushes for 38 yards with four rushing touchdowns.

The Beavers' defense has been elite as they are giving up 11 points on 260 total yards per game. This defense is hitting hard as they have recorded 12 total sacks and five forced fumbles with a pair being recovered.

The Washington State offense has been dominant this season as they are scoring 48.3 points on 535.7 total yards per game. Junior quarterback Cameron Ward has been getting overlooked for his outstanding play as he is 78-of-108 (72.2 completion percentage) for 986 yards with nine passing touchdowns without an interception. Ward also ran the ball 32 times for 95 yards with a pair of touchdowns on the ground.

Their defense needs to improve a bit more as they are doing decently well as they are allowing 22.3 points on 363.7 total yards per game. The defense has been doing pretty well behind the ability of senior defensive end Ron Stone Jr. as he has 13 total tackles (six solo, seven assisted) with three sacks and a pair of forced fumbles.

Prediction: Oregon State 35-30

Oregon State vs. Washington State Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Oregon State -3

Tip 2: Points - Over/Under 57.5 Points - Over 57.5 Points

Tip 3: DJ Uiagalelei Over 1.5 Passing Touchdowns - Yes

Tip 4: Total TDs - Over 7 Touchdowns