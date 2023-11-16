Oregon vs Arizona State prediction, odds and picks - November 18 | NCAAF season 2023

In an exciting Pac-12 matchup on Saturday afternoon, the No. 6-ranked Oregon Ducks take on the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The Ducks (9-1, 6-1 in Pac-12) are on a four-game winning streak after a 36-27 home win last Saturday against the USC Trojans. The Sun Devils (3-7, 2-5) are also coming off a 17-7 road win against the UCLA Bruins in Week 11.

Oregon vs. Arizona State game details

Matchup: Oregon Ducks vs. Arizona State Sun Devils

Date and Time: Nov. 18, 2023, at 4 p.m. ET

Venue: Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, Arizona

Oregon vs. Arizona State betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Oregon Ducks -23.5 (-110) Over 54 (-110) -2100 Arizona State Sun Devils +23.5 (-110) Under 54 (-110) +1100

Oregon vs. Arizona State picks

The Oregon Ducks have been an unbelievable offensive team and are second in the country with 338.7 passing yards per game.

Senior quarterback Bo Nix has been exceptional, going 258 of 332 (77.7 completion percentage) for 3,135 yards with 29 touchdowns to two interceptions. He has eight touchdown passes in his last two games, so go with the over on Nix's touchdown passes.

The Arizona State Sun Devils have been struggling to run the football as they are 120th in the country with 100.8 rushing yards per game up to this point.

Junior running back Cameron Skattebo has been their leading rusher and has 139 rushing attempts for 626 yards (4.5 yards per carry) with eight rushing touchdowns. He has run for 92 yards in his last two games, so go with the under on his rushing yards against the Ducks.

Oregon vs. Arizona State key injuries

Oregon

Kicker Andrew Boyle: Undisclosed (OUT)

Running back Noah Whittington: Foot (OUT)

Wide receiver Josh Delgado: Undisclosed (OUT

Arizona State

Running back Decarlos Brooks: Hamstring (Questionable)

Defensive lineman Prince Dorbah: Arm (Questionable)

Offensive lineman Bram Walden: Undisclosed (Questionable)

Wide receiver Xavier Guillory: Undisclosed (OUT)

Defensive back Montana Warren: Shoulder (OUT)

Quarterback Jaden Rashada: Leg (OUT)

Quarterback Drew Pyne: Leg (OUT)

Running back George Hart III: Foot (OUT)

Offensive lineman Max Iheanachor: Leg (OUT)

Defensive lineman Kyran Bourda: Undisclosed (OUT)

Offensive lineman Emmit Bohle: Leg (OUT)

Defensive back Xavion Alford: Eligibility (OUT)

Wide receiver Jake Smith: Eligibility (OUT)

Oregon vs. Arizona State head-to-head

The Oregon Ducks and the Arizona State Sun Devils face off for their 39th-ever matchup. The Ducks hold a 20-18 all-time record, but the Sun Devils won the most recent game in 2019 in Tempe, Arizona, as they picked up a 31-28 win.

Oregon vs. Arizona State prediction

The Oregon Ducks are far and away the better program. Dan Lanning is the better coach, and the Ducks are the better program on both sides of the football. Expect Skattebo to struggle running the football and go with the Oregon Ducks to cover the spread easily.

Prediction: Oregon Ducks