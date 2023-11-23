Oregon vs. Oregon State football history: Head-to-Head, records and more

Week 13 of the 2023 college football season will feature some crunch matchups, including Oregon vs. Oregon State. The Pac-12 giants will square off at Autzen Stadium on Friday, November 24.

The Oregon vs. Oregon State contest will commence at 8:40 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast live on FOX. Fans can also livestream the match on Fubo TV.

No. 6 Oregon (10-1, 7-1) is second in the Pac-12 this season, only behind the undefeated No. 4 Washington (11-0, 8-0). Meanwhile, No. 15 Oregon State (8-3, 5-3) is fourth in the conference.

The Ducks vs. Beavers rivalry is regarded as one of the best in college football history. Notably, this will be the final time the Ducks and Beavers square off as members of the Pac-12 since Oregon will be off to the Big Ten in 2024.

Ahead of the 127th meeting between the two programs, we take a look at their head-to-head record and more.

Oregon vs. Oregon State Head-to-Head record

At the time of writing, Oregon has a 67-49-10 lead in the head-to-head series against Oregon State. The Ducks have also won 12 of the last 15 meetings between the two teams.

However, Oregon State will take some confidence into the game since it has won two of the last three encounters.

When was the last time Oregon beat Oregon State?

The last time Oregon beat Oregon State was in November 2021. The Ducks rallied to a 24-3 lead in the first half and held on to their advantage to eventually win the game 38-29.

When was the last time Oregon State beat Oregon?

Oregon State beat Oregon 38-34 in November 2022, which was also the last time they played each other. The Beavers scored four touchdowns in an 11-minute spell to defeat the Ducks at Reser Stadium in Corvallis.