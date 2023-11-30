Oregon vs Washington Pac-12 Championship game prediction, odds and picks - Dec 1, 2023

The Pac-12 Conference Championship Game takes place on Friday night at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The fifth-ranked Oregon Ducks (11-1, 8-1 in Pac-12) are on a six-game winning streak after a 31-7 home win over the Oregon State Beavers on Saturday. The undefeated Huskies (12-0, 9-0) are coming off a 24-21 home victory against the Washington State Cougars.

This is the second time they face each other this season, as they played during the regular season, with Washington pulling out a 36-33 home win.

Oregon vs. Washington Pac-12: Who will win 2023 Pac-12 Championship Game?

This game will be interesting as the winner will likely make the College Football Playoff, with Oregon being fifth while Washington is third.

Oregon vs. Washington game prediction

Michael Penix Jr. has been sliding with his performance, while Bo Nix looks like he is beginning to hit that next level. Washington already has the emotional advantage of winning this season against Oregon.

Oregon is a 9.5-point favorite, but Washington, as a huge underdog, should be able to cover the spread.

Oregon vs. Washington betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Oregon Ducks -9.5 (-110) Over 66 (-112) -355 Washington Huskies +9.5 (-110) Under 66 (-108) +280

Oregon vs. Washington picks

The Oregon Ducks are the best in college football, averaging 351.4 passing yards per game.

Senior quarterback Bo Nix is a Heisman Trophy frontrunner as he is 315-of-401 (78.6 completion percentage) for 3,906 yards with 37 touchdowns and only two interceptions. With 16 passing touchdowns in his previous four games, expect the over on Nix's passing touchdowns.

The Washington Huskies are right behind the Oregon Ducks, as Washington is second in the nation with 345.5 passing yards per game up to this point.

Senior QB Michael Penix Jr has been doing exceptionally well as he is 280-of-427 (65.6 completion percentage) for 3,899 yards with 32 touchdowns and eight interceptions. With just 366 passing yards in the last two games, go with Penix Jr. to step up in a huge game.

Oregon vs. Washington key injuries

Oregon injuries

Wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr: Undisclosed (Probable)

Kicker Andrew Boyle: Undisclosed (OUT)

Running back Noah Whittington: Foot (OUT)

Wide receiver Josh Delgado: Undisclosed (OUT)

Washington injuries

Wide receiver Giles Jackson: Redshirt (OUT)

Offensive lineman Gaard Memmelaar: Undisclosed (OUT)

Running back Cameron Davis: Lower Body (OUT)

Oregon vs. Washington head-to-head

This will be the 116th game against the Oregon Ducks and the Washington Huskies as the Huskies pick up a 62-48-5 record. Washington is on a two-game winning streak after a 36-33 home win earlier this season.