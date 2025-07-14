"Other than losing my father, the worst thing that’s happened" - When Ryan Day opened up on losing to Michigan for 3rd straight time

Ohio State coach Ryan Day hates losing, especially when his team's defeats come against Michigan. In November, before Ohio State's clash against the Wolverines last season, Day recalled losing to Michigan three times in a row.

Notably in November, before the Buckeyes-Wolverines clash in the 2024 season, Day said Ohio State's third straight loss to Michigan comes next to the death of his father among the worst things that happened to him.

“We’ve felt what it’s like to not win this game. And it’s bad,” Day said via 10TV’s Dom Tiberi on "GameTime with Ryan Day." “It’s one of the worst things that’s happened to me in my life, quite honestly. Other than losing my father and few other things — it’s quite honestly, for my family, the worst thing that’s happened. So we can never have that happen again, ever. And that’s been the approach all season.”

Day lost his father to suicide when he was just eight years old. He has discussed the trauma that he dealt with since then. Day has also publicly advocated for mental health since Ohio State hired him in December 2018.

Michigan beat Ohio State 30-24 on Nov. 25, 2023. It was the third straight win the Wolverines posted over Day's Buckeyes and the first time Michigan had three consecutive wins over Ohio State since 1995–97.

Day's Buckeyes lost to Michigan 13-10 on Nov. 30. It was Ohio State's fourth consecutive loss to the Wolverines.

Nonetheless, Day went on to lead the Buckeyes to the national championship last season. His Buckeyes beat Notre Dame 34-23 in the national title game, which might have eased the pain of losing to Michigan earlier in the season.

Ryan Day just one win over Michigan since being hired Ohio State's HC

Ohio State HC Ryan Day - Source: Imagn

Since being hired as Ohio State's coach, Ryan Day has posted just one win over Michigan. The victory over the Wolverines came in his first season in November 2019, which left the coach emotional.

“This is all a blur right now,” Day said after the win. “To say there’s not stress coming into a game like this would be a lie. There’s so much riding on a game like this and you understand and you feel the weight of everybody involved with it. To win like this right now, it’s a relief.”

Since then, Day has lost four on the trot against the Wolverines. Day has compiled a 70-10 record with the Buckeyes, but four of his 10 defeats have come against Michigan.

Day will be aiming to break Ohio State's losing streak against Michigan when the two meet on Nov. 29 in the 2025 season.

