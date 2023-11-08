Pac-12 Coaches on the hot seat entering Week 11 Justin Wilcox, Jake Dickert and Troy Taylor among notable targets

There are some Pac-12 coaches on the hot seat right now. That does not necessarily mean that they will lose their job at the end of the 2023 college football season, but it means they need to end strong to have some job security.

Let's discuss some names of coaches who may want to figure things out if they want to stay in their current position, as they have not gotten off to great starts. With the Pac-12 collapsing, programs may want to start afresh.

Pac-12 Coaches on the hot seat entering Week 11

Justin Wilcox - California

We have seen seven years of Justin Wilcox coaching the California Golden Bears, and not much has been great.

This is going to be his fourth consecutive season being under .500 and is 3-6 right now. He deserves to be on the Pac-12 coaches on the hot seat list, as the performances haven't been there.

Jake Dickert - Washington State

Jake Dickert is in his third season as the coach of the Washington State Beavers and has done a decent job, as he's 14-14. There's not a high chance Dickert is going to lose his job, but he deserves to be one of the Pac-12 coaches on the hot seat, as he has not elevated his team to wins.

Their defense has been a major cause of concern. Before last week against Stanford, they did not allow less than 30 points in any conference game. That's not going to get it done and after three years, this defense specifically should be better than they are as he continues to build his program.

Troy Taylor - Stanford

Troy Taylor is unlikely to lose the Stanford coaching job after one season. However, among all the coaches in the Conference of Champions, he's the third-most likely candidate to get the boot this offseason.

This Stanford Cardinal job is tough, as there's not a lot of talent, and he has been able to get three wins with three games left. However, if he isn't able to recruit well enough as they head to the Atlantic Coast Conference next season, his name can continue to be on the Pac-12 coaches on the hot seat list.