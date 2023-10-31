Pac-12 College Football Playoff predictions: Can Washington and Oregon make the CFP?

The Pac-12 Conference may be prepared to go under after the 2023-24 season, but it has some incredible programs potentially heading to the College Football Playoff.

Heading into Week 10 of the college football season, the Washington Huskies are fifth in the country while the Oregon Ducks are right behind them in sixth place. With the top four programs getting into the College Football Playoff, it will be interesting to see if either team can make it to the CFP.

Right now, they are the first two out, as the top four consist of the Georgia Bulldogs, Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State Buckeyes and Florida State Seminoles. However, Michigan and Ohio State face off against one another in the regular season finale, which gives one of those teams at least one loss.

Washington is currently a perfect 8-0. How can someone make the argument that a one-loss Big Ten team should be above an undefeated Washington?

Oregon is in a slightly different situation with one loss on its ledger already. However, it still has games against Oregon State and USC on its schedule. It feels like if either of these teams can win the Pac-12 Conference Championship, they should be in the College Football Playoff.

Should a Pac-12 Conference member be represented in the College Football Playoff this season?

The Pac-12 Conference has been one of the best in college football this season, and with the current format of the CFP, at least one conference will not have a representative.

As it stands, the Big 12 may not have a member in the CFP as it only has the seventh-ranked Texas Longhorns and the 10th-ranked Oklahoma Sooners as potential members.

The Alabama Crimson Tide could make an argument as the seventh-ranked program that if they win out, including the SEC Championship Game, they will make it. However, it would be difficult to see Georgia not make it.

The Pac-12 Conference has two legitimate contenders for the College Football Playoff, and the Washington Huskies should make it if they remain undefeated or, even with one loss, still win the conference championship.

The Oregon Ducks cannot afford another loss. Their defeat a few weeks ago to Washington puts them on the edge.

The only argument for Washington to leap Florida State, if the latter goes undefeated, is that Florida State faced three ranked programs while Washington faced four.