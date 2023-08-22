"Pac-12 could have finished them": CFB insider recalls past realignment dramas that could have ended Pac-12's opposition forever

The Pac-12 finds itself in its current dire situation as a result of actions and inactions within its leadership in the last few years. The conference is on the verge of going into extinction after seeing a mass exodus of its members a few weeks ago.

Following months of turmoil over the possibility of a lucrative media deal, a number of teams decided to take the exit door. Oregon and Washington moved to the Big Ten, while Colorado, Utah, Arizona and Arizona State realigned with the Big 12.

College football insider Greg Swaim believes the Pac-12 should have done what the Big 12 eventually did to it when the Pac-12 had the chance in 2010 and 2021. In both years, the Pac-12 could have poached teams from the Big 12 while it was in crisis. However, it only added Colorado in 2010 and failed to add any in 2021.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Greg Swaim wrote in a recent Twitter post:

“What could have happened to the #Big12 in 2010 and again two years ago when the #Pac12 could have finished them is a great lesson. When you have the chance to finish off your opponent, do it, as they may do it you later if they get the chance. They got the chance...and did!!”

Expand Tweet

Pac-12's failure to expand in 2021

The announcement of Texas and Oklahoma's exit from the Big 12 in 2021 immediately plunged the conference into crisis. The two universities have been the biggest in the conference and were responsible for a large portion of its attractiveness and marketability.

The Big 12 was practically left in shambles with many predicting the death of the league when its media deal ends in 2025. This compelled the remaining schools to look West for a seemingly more secure affiliation with a Power Five conference.

The Pac-12 was a viable option for many of the Big 12 schools, and the league also considered expansion. Commissioner George Kliavkoff had reportedly set up a committee comprised of three presidents and three athletic directors to work on the expansion plan.

Expand Tweet

However, the move was reportedly shut down by USC President Carol Folt as she did not understand the need for expansion. The league bowed to her pressure and announced it would not expand in August 2021. Ironically, USC and UCLA announced a move to the Big Ten months after.

This marked the beginning of Pac-12's fall. Had it expanded in 2021, the loss of USC and UCLA wouldn't have caused much damage. Evidently, the Big 12 had learned that lesson; it wasted no time in poaching teams from its counterpart when it fell in the midst of chaos.