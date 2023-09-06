College Football

Pac-12 football games this weekend: TV schedule, channel, time & live stream | Week 2

By Jai Barnachia
Modified Sep 06, 2023 00:49 IST
Pac-12 games this weekend, Week 2
Pac-12 games this weekend, Week 2

The slate of Pac-12 football games this weekend might only have a few big games, but they're still worth a watch, as with any other game this college football season.

So if you're raring to go for the weekend, here are the scheduled Pac-12 football games you can catch in Week 2, along with where and when you can watch them.

Pac-12 football games: Sept. 9

There are 12 games scheduled for Saturday. A couple of big-name teams are set to take the field against non-marquee opponents, including Colorado, Oregon, and the unbeaten USC Trojans. What follows is the breakdown of the schedule.

TV Schedule

Here is the TV schedule for all the Pac-12 football games on Saturday. We've broken it down to which channels they're airing and at what time. Remember that all times are Eastern unless indicated otherwise.

Channel

FOX

  • Nebraska vs. Colorado
  • Oregon vs. Texas Tech
  • Stanford vs. USC

ESPN

  • Utah vs. Baylor
  • Auburn vs. California

P12N

  • Tulsa vs. Washington
  • UC Davis vs. Oregon State

SEC Network

  • Arizona vs. Mississippi State

CBS/Paramount+

  • UCLA vs. San Diego State

FS1

  • Oklahoma State vs. Arizona State

ABC/ESPN3

  • Wisconsin vs. Washington State

Time

  • 12 p.m. – Nebraska vs. Colorado, Utah vs. Baylor
  • 5 p.m. – Tulsa vs. Washington
  • 7 p.m. – Oregon vs. Texas Tech
  • 7:30 p.m. – Arizona vs. Mississippi State, UCLA vs. San Diego State, Wisconsin vs. Washington State
  • 9 p.m. – UC Davis vs. Oregon State
  • 10:30 p.m. – Auburn vs. California, Oklahoma State vs. Arizona State, Stanford vs. USC

Pac-12 football games to livestream on Saturday

You can livestream all the Pac-12 games this weekend from a wide range of providers. But here are the most popular ones:

  • Spectrum
  • XFinity
  • Cox
  • Dish
  • Sling - Limited trial offer, then $51/month for the Sling Orange plus Sports Extra package to access the Pac-12 Network
  • Fubo - FREE trial for new subscribers, then $85.98/month plus $8/month for the Sports Plus Package to add the Pac-12 Network
  • Vidgo

These live-streaming services will get you access to all the Pac-12 games this weekend as they happen. That is, however, provided you select the right plan that includes access to the Pac-12 Network. Either way, subscribing to any of these services is your best chance of not missing out on your favorite teams.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein
