Pac-12 football games this weekend: TV schedule, channel, time & live stream | Week 2

The slate of Pac-12 football games this weekend might only have a few big games, but they're still worth a watch, as with any other game this college football season.

So if you're raring to go for the weekend, here are the scheduled Pac-12 football games you can catch in Week 2, along with where and when you can watch them.

Pac-12 football games: Sept. 9

There are 12 games scheduled for Saturday. A couple of big-name teams are set to take the field against non-marquee opponents, including Colorado, Oregon, and the unbeaten USC Trojans. What follows is the breakdown of the schedule.

TV Schedule

Here is the TV schedule for all the Pac-12 football games on Saturday. We've broken it down to which channels they're airing and at what time. Remember that all times are Eastern unless indicated otherwise.

Channel

FOX

Nebraska vs. Colorado

Oregon vs. Texas Tech

Stanford vs. USC

ESPN

Utah vs. Baylor

Auburn vs. California

P12N

Tulsa vs. Washington

UC Davis vs. Oregon State

SEC Network

Arizona vs. Mississippi State

CBS/Paramount+

UCLA vs. San Diego State

FS1

Oklahoma State vs. Arizona State

ABC/ESPN3

Wisconsin vs. Washington State

Time

12 p.m. – Nebraska vs. Colorado, Utah vs. Baylor

– Nebraska vs. Colorado, Utah vs. Baylor 5 p.m. – Tulsa vs. Washington

– Tulsa vs. Washington 7 p.m. – Oregon vs. Texas Tech

– Oregon vs. Texas Tech 7:30 p.m. – Arizona vs. Mississippi State, UCLA vs. San Diego State, Wisconsin vs. Washington State

– Arizona vs. Mississippi State, UCLA vs. San Diego State, Wisconsin vs. Washington State 9 p.m. – UC Davis vs. Oregon State

– UC Davis vs. Oregon State 10:30 p.m. – Auburn vs. California, Oklahoma State vs. Arizona State, Stanford vs. USC

Pac-12 football games to livestream on Saturday

You can livestream all the Pac-12 games this weekend from a wide range of providers. But here are the most popular ones:

Spectrum

XFinity

Cox

Dish

Sling - Limited trial offer, then $51/month for the Sling Orange plus Sports Extra package to access the Pac-12 Network

- Limited trial offer, then $51/month for the Sling Orange plus Sports Extra package to access the Pac-12 Network Fubo - FREE trial for new subscribers, then $85.98/month plus $8/month for the Sports Plus Package to add the Pac-12 Network

- FREE trial for new subscribers, then $85.98/month plus $8/month for the Sports Plus Package to add the Pac-12 Network Vidgo

These live-streaming services will get you access to all the Pac-12 games this weekend as they happen. That is, however, provided you select the right plan that includes access to the Pac-12 Network. Either way, subscribing to any of these services is your best chance of not missing out on your favorite teams.