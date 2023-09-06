Pac-12 football games this weekend: TV schedule, channel, time & live stream | Week 2

The slate of Pac-12 football games this weekend might only have a few big games, but they're still worth a watch, as with any other game this college football season.
So if you're raring to go for the weekend, here are the scheduled Pac-12 football games you can catch in Week 2, along with where and when you can watch them.
Pac-12 football games: Sept. 9
There are 12 games scheduled for Saturday. A couple of big-name teams are set to take the field against non-marquee opponents, including Colorado, Oregon, and the unbeaten USC Trojans. What follows is the breakdown of the schedule.
TV Schedule
Here is the TV schedule for all the Pac-12 football games on Saturday. We've broken it down to which channels they're airing and at what time. Remember that all times are Eastern unless indicated otherwise.
Channel
FOX
- Nebraska vs. Colorado
- Oregon vs. Texas Tech
- Stanford vs. USC
ESPN
- Utah vs. Baylor
- Auburn vs. California
P12N
- Tulsa vs. Washington
- UC Davis vs. Oregon State
SEC Network
- Arizona vs. Mississippi State
CBS/Paramount+
- UCLA vs. San Diego State
FS1
- Oklahoma State vs. Arizona State
ABC/ESPN3
- Wisconsin vs. Washington State
Time
- 12 p.m. – Nebraska vs. Colorado, Utah vs. Baylor
- 5 p.m. – Tulsa vs. Washington
- 7 p.m. – Oregon vs. Texas Tech
- 7:30 p.m. – Arizona vs. Mississippi State, UCLA vs. San Diego State, Wisconsin vs. Washington State
- 9 p.m. – UC Davis vs. Oregon State
- 10:30 p.m. – Auburn vs. California, Oklahoma State vs. Arizona State, Stanford vs. USC
Pac-12 football games to livestream on Saturday
You can livestream all the Pac-12 games this weekend from a wide range of providers. But here are the most popular ones:
- Spectrum
- XFinity
- Cox
- Dish
- Sling - Limited trial offer, then $51/month for the Sling Orange plus Sports Extra package to access the Pac-12 Network
- Fubo - FREE trial for new subscribers, then $85.98/month plus $8/month for the Sports Plus Package to add the Pac-12 Network
- Vidgo
These live-streaming services will get you access to all the Pac-12 games this weekend as they happen. That is, however, provided you select the right plan that includes access to the Pac-12 Network. Either way, subscribing to any of these services is your best chance of not missing out on your favorite teams.